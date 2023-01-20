Farias Farm: Building a sustainable community

Editor’s note: “Farm to Desk” is a biweekly column exploring the wonders of the U-District Farmers Market, one vendor at a time.

On a rare sunny Saturday in January, the road between Northeast 50th and 52nd Street is packed with produce and people. Stalls and tents line the sides of the Ave, as students in groups chat and wander through the market.

Families pulling kids in wagons weave through the crowd, and dogs of every breed eagerly wag their tails when people inevitably stop for a brief introduction and quick head pat.

The University District Farmers Market smells like a dream. Apple cider, paneer masala samosas, steaming chai, pork momocha, smoked salmon, and fresh baked goods scattered around the market entice people to stop and grab a bite to eat.

On the corner of the Ave and NE 52nd Street lies the stall for Farias Farm, a certified organic farm based in Burlington. The space consists of a bright forest green tent, four tables obscured by fresh produce, and a colorful banner that proudly reads “Farias Farm.”

Fridays are a busy day for the people at Farias Farm. When I called owner Francisco Farias on Friday the 13th, he was outside preparing for the Saturday farmers market.

The farm started selling produce at the University District Farmers Market nearly four years ago. Since then, they have expanded to the Capitol Hill Farmers Market, among others.

“The people in Seattle are very nice people,” Farias said. “I think it’s very important for us, you know, for our farm too.”

Farias’ passion for farming was evident, even over Zoom. In the corner of the frame were several large containers. Farias tilted the camera to show me mountains of kale and bok choy glistening with water droplets.

As maybe the only person in the world who loved eating kale as a kid, the bunches of leafy greens had my mouth watering.

During the winter, the farm’s best sellers include bok choy, kale, carrots, brussels sprouts, beets, and cabbages. Vegetables can typically be grown year-round, and in the summer, Farias Farm will sell strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.

Farmers markets are a staple of the Pacific Northwest. The University District Farmers Market is the oldest farm-and-food-only market in Seattle, and it is a popular weekend destination for UW students.

“I like the opportunity to buy healthy foods, get in touch with the community, and get off campus,” first-year Chloe Wachob said.

Many students shared their appreciation for the environmentally friendly aspects of the market.

“I’m in the food system major, and [in the major, people] talk about how they’re local and more sustainable,” Hanna Lai, a third-year student, said.

Long before they joined the University District Farmers Market community in 2019, brothers Juan, Francisco, and Sergio Farias all came to the United States from Mexico in 1997.

Francisco Farias started working at Dykstra Farms in 1998. He worked there for 20 years before he and his brothers joined an “incubadora,” or incubator, program at Viva Farms.

“It’s a school for farmers,” Farias said. “You make the one-year class, you can rent from them … [and] start your farm.”

The program focused on teaching organic farming practices.

“They don’t want conventional farms,” Farias said.

But the Farias’ experience with organic farming began far before they came to Washington. In Mexico, their father owned a small farm, where he raised cattle and grew crops such as corn, as well as other fruits and vegetables in the garden by their house.

“He never liked to use any chemical there,” Farias explained. “It [is] just gross, you know? And you [can] cut a plant or fruit and you can eat right away, you don’t need to wash.”

After one year in the incubator program, the Farias brothers began renting land from Viva Farms and founded Farias Farm in 2017. In 2022, Francisco Farias became the sole owner of Farias Farms when Juan and Sergio Farias stepped down to focus on their families and other careers.

As for the future, Farias hopes to keep working hard and to buy Farias Farm. He enjoys sharing his love for farming with his oldest children, Erick and Jasmine, both of whom have started helping out on the farm and at the farmers markets.

Rain or shine, all year round the University District Farmers Market takes place every Saturday, and community members dependably go there to buy local produce and goods and to chat with friends, family, and vendors.

I grew up in Portland, and Saturday farmers market outings were a big part of my childhood. There is something magical about them — the sense of community, the support of small businesses, and of course, the plenitude of mouthwatering foods.

The farmers market is a pillar of the U-District, and I am thankful for the opportunity it provides — not only to the neighborhood’s residents, but also to its vendors.

“They make Farias Farm continue,” Farias said.

The University District Farmers Market occurs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Northeast 50th Street and Northeast 52nd Street on the Ave.

