Feeling guilty for relaxing? Channel your energy into doing what you love

Editor’s note: “Ever Since I Was” is a bi-weekly column detailing the genesis and growth of the passions of UW and U-District community members.
Back when I had the luxury of doing almost nothing over the summer, I taught myself to make beaded jewelry. Armed with a tube of blue beads I vaguely remember buying in some small town and a stack of instructional books from the library, I tackled the tiny stitches until I finally finished my first bracelet.
Now, my beloved bead box is collecting dust in my room. Swamped with work even in the summer, I realize it’s been a while since I could sit with my beads and not feel guilty for wasting time.
But are activities like these really a waste of time? While it may seem challenging, finding ways to work self-taught hobbies into our daily lives may give us a much-needed mental break.
A self-described “crochet addict,” UW informatics student Melina Perraut discovered her love for crocheting while quarantining at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving a crochet kit as a gift, she opened up the book that came with the kit only to find that she couldn’t understand any of it. So, she decided to start simpler.
Beginning with basic stitches and progressively mastering harder projects, Perraut took advantage of the wealth of YouTube videos and online blogs to teach herself how to crochet.
Perraut said she suffered her first crochet-related injury to her thumb recently, and the hiatus she had to take in her hobby reflected how much she had come to rely on it to cope with stress.
“I didn’t crochet for over a week, and for someone who’s been crocheting every single day for almost two years, that was kind of huge for me,” Perraut said. “And I realized how much I relied on crocheting as a way to feel fulfilled artistically and also to just help myself relax.”
After receiving her first commission from a stranger online, Perraut realized she could turn her hobby into a business and founded Melina Creations Co. On her website, which she built from scratch, she sells her crocheted amigurumi dolls as well as her original designs as pins, stickers, and keychains.
Perraut credited her informatics and technology background with helping her develop her website over the summer. Such an application of skills from her major shows that hobbies and academics or career goals don’t have to be mutually exclusive. In fact, finding that intersection can be key to preventing our hobbies from falling to the wayside when life gets too busy.
Zinnia Hansen, a first-year student, said one tip she has for people who struggle to find time for their hobbies is to merge different interests they have. Hansen, for her part, has found ways to develop her interest in constructed languages (conlangs) by including them in her creative writing projects.
“There are places even if you have pretty obscure, weird hobbies to find practical applications of [them],” Hansen said.
Hansen doesn’t see herself as a very practical person. But one could argue that conlangs have more real-world relevance than we might think. Hansen offered math and computer languages, as well as created languages such as Esperanto, as ones that could be considered conlangs in our world today.
But the creative act of creating a conlang is what speaks most to Hansen’s fascination, especially as a writer who enjoys worldbuilding.
“As a 13-year-old, I had this idea that if I could create a language for the culture that I was building in my world, I could really create a new and interesting culture,” Hansen said.
In high school, Hansen’s planned senior year project was creating her own original language, until those projects were canceled due to the pandemic. Her idea was to create a language that didn’t use verbs in the way that most languages do. Instead, she worked on a complex case system that would represent action as a relationship between nouns.
“I’m also … a poet, and so thinking about different ways that language can be structured was super interesting to me in building that [language],” Hansen said. “And I wanted to build a literary tradition [for my world], so it was very ambitious.”
Athena Stirbis, a master’s student at the Foster School of Business, said she has two interests she’s passionate about — singing and American Sign Language. They have a similar artistic element, Stirbis said.
Since she was young, Stirbis has been involved in musicals and community theater. Growing up, her schools never had strong performing arts programs, so she became accustomed to looking for external outlets and forcing herself to make time for what she loves.
Now pursuing a master’s degree in taxation, Stirbis continues singing as a member of the Hounds of Music A Cappella group at UW.
While it is challenging to balance rehearsals with her academic studies, Stirbis said evening rehearsals with Hounds of Music give her a chance to not think about school.
Stirbis said that as a business student, it can be easy to get absorbed in the rat race of self-improvement, and do things that you think will be good for you, but that you don’t look forward to.
“When you’re choosing a passion to create that work-life balance for yourself, don’t do something just because you feel like it’s what you’re supposed to be doing,” Stirbis said. “Do something that really makes you happy and really gives you a mental break.”
Another tip she jokingly attributed to her business student background was creating a routine for yourself and putting it in your Google calendar. Finding someone to keep you accountable can be helpful.
As previously explored in this column, finding community with others who share your interests is one way to get a boost in motivation. Whether that’s working with classmates to start a business or engaging with native speakers while learning a language, great things can happen when we share what we love with others.
Perraut said that finding other people who share your interest is an ideal way to develop a hobby. Early on in the pandemic, Perraut said going to online crochet and chat sessions through her library allowed her to meet a group of kind, older ladies who gave her tips and answered her questions from their decades of crocheting experience.
Social media communities, of course, are also just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the connections you can make.
“Through [my art Instagram], I’ve actually met so many crocheters from literally across the country, [and] like people in Russia and Singapore and Australia,” Perraut said. “And some of them … don’t even speak the same language, so we just comment emojis on each other’s posts … Everyone’s just really supportive and encouraging.”
Perraut plans to sell her crafts at the Winter Maker’s Fair in the HUB on Feb. 23.
It’s much easier said than done to spend even an hour a day on something that won’t add to your resume (or maybe it will). But finding creative ways to practice our hobbies may give us the fuel we need to do our work in the long run.
Reach columnist Julia Park at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.