Finding community in reproductive justice

“You dirty, dirty liar, I’m talking about you, Supreme Court!” rang through the showroom of the University Heights Center on Friday night, as the drummer from Gender Envy, Archie Sugiyama, gave one last message to end an incredibly successful night.

“There is no justice until we get reproductive justice,” Sugiyama said.

Walking into the sold-out Concert for Choice hosted by UW’s Huskies for Reproductive Freedom and Modality, people were greeted with smiling faces at the door, a hallway lined by the art of queer, transgender, Black, Indigenous, and people of color (QTBIPoC) vendors, and a showroom filled with the sound of some of UW’s best student-led bands. Whether you spent the night buying jewelry, dancing to music, or meeting new friends, you could feel the air of community, compassion, and perseverance.

A bit of tradition and a good amount of urgency motivated the event’s creation, according to Emily Eberhart, the president of Huskies for Reproductive Freedom. Mutual aid-focused events for reproductive health care had been organized before the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, the organizers felt an urgent push to ensure the expansion and protection that people in this state already have.

The UW community is not in denial about the endangered status of reproductive health care in this country. According to Lou Chow from Modality, a key part of the event’s purpose is to make it clear to the general population of UW that students care about making abortion accessible to all.

Moreover, Sarah Gibbons, an organizer for Pro-Choice Washington who attended the event, highlighted the importance of positive community action and organizing around a topic that can be very negative, especially since the recent Supreme Court ruling.

An emphasis on positive solidarity and the importance of community for all UW students was felt at the event. As highlighted by Violet Fitzgerald from the RSO MESH, the organizers and all RSOs who took part in the event have a common belief system. Fitzgerald went on to explain that she “could not imagine being at a university that does not have these sort of events,” as they create a space where people feel safe.

One way in which the founders of the event highlighted the community was through the importance of mutual aid. While the event may have had fantastic music, the primary goal of the night was to fundraise, where they ultimately succeeded, raising over $1,800 for the Northwest Abortion Access Fund.

Nonetheless, the event’s non-monetary mission was centered around community building. As highlighted by Chow, having a vendor fair showed that this community recognizes the importance of QTBIPoC inclusion to reproductive justice initiatives. Moreover, building a community around student activism is especially important, because, as Gibbons put it, “student activists can be the most influential a lot of the time.”

Many of those at the event, such as Tina Masoum from the band Bazaar, believe that the university itself still has a long way to go in supporting reproductive access and justice. From the event alone, it is evident that students believe abortion access is a central issue not just to this country, but also to this university’s community.

The hope from many at the event was to create a starting point for future events — a starting point founded on mutual aid, community collaboration, and creating safe spaces.

