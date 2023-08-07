Gabe Groove: The Technician

Editors Note : “Herd” is a on-going series that dives deep into the artists making up the U-District music scene.

With students spending hours deciphering the brutal mysteries of data in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science, alongside students contributing to hard medical studies that prove to be quite helpful in solving the mysteries of modern illness, there is an immense amount of stress resting on the shoulders of the youth at UW.

So what do they seek for a release?

In a huge music scene with bands of all genres, many students find themselves moving tirelessly in dark, dirty houses with lights flashing vibrant colors. These students are dancing. They are dancing, thanks to the DJs.

I sat down with Gabe Rivas to discuss his role as a DJ in the Seattle music scene. Under the moniker Gabe Groove, Rivas, a master’s student at UW, is influencing the scene with a unique vision and a largely unmatched technical prowess behind the boards.

When viewing Gabe Groove’s instagram account, it's hard not to smile. With intricate breakdowns of impressive beat mashups, Rivas presents technically difficult transitions effortlessly. There’s a refreshing lack of ego in Rivas, as he simply seems to be genuinely celebrating the art of DJing through a showcase of his appreciation for the craft.

As Rivas is originally from Miami, I asked him about the differences in DJ culture between the two cities.

“In Seattle what I’ve found is, the folks who are really about it are about it, they’re not doing it for views or clicks or streams,” Rivas said. “Whereas [in] Miami you can easily see how it can get really superficial really fast.”

He followed this up by speaking about the massive culture of house shows in Seattle, and mentioning how it differed from the club culture of Miami.

“Miami, it sounds cheesy to say that it never sleeps but it really doesn’t,” Rivas said. “There [are] all these big names playing every week. You will find a big name playing somewhere: in the clubs, or the beach, or the downtown area.

With a history inverse from the one that might be anticipated as a trained instrumentalist who played as a bassist in a math rock band in Miami, and learned how to DJ in undergrad in the state of New York (not in the city), Rivas is an enigma in existence but a brilliant musician in action. Having such a diverse background of musical experiences and environments allows his unique perspective to shine through in his sharpness as a DJ. With quick wit, Rivas can flip a beloved song into a blistering dance number that forces you to move your feet.

Through programs like Rainy Dawg Radio, Rivas has managed to embrace the distinct culture of Seattle’s DJ scene and work alongside many of the younger DJs making fascinating music in the scene. By breaking through into the community, Rivas has found himself playing at some of these house parties, and he has found himself enjoying it despite how different it is from the Miami club culture.

“Like I was just mentioning [about] the intimacy of like a house party, [it] makes you feel more involved and invested, [that] this is unique, this is fleeting, this doesn’t happen very often.” Rivas said.

As an artist, Rivas exudes confidence in his craft, which allows him to enjoy the experience as he plays with sound effortlessly in whatever unique ways he can think of.

“It fills my cup,” Rivas said when asked about the importance of DJing to him.

A simple statement, but a statement that provides an honest look into his deep-seated love for music in general, and a statement that shows what makes him a great musician.

“Come get in this small-ass room and let’s have a really awesome time.” Rivas said.

Reach writer Preston Rowley at arts@dailyuw.com

