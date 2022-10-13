Generations in orbit

As I walked into the University Book Store on a brisk, dark night, I was greeted by a feeling of warmth — a feeling of coming home again. There was a crowd gathered with a symbiotic excitement, each and every person there to hear poet Sati Mookherjee speak about her debut book of poetry, “Eye.”

Mookherjee is a lifelong resident of the Seattle area. She was raised in Bellingham and later attended the University of Washington, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English with an emphasis on creative writing.

Knowing that it was nearly impossible to be financially stable as a poet alone, she decided to start medical school. While this might seem like a big career jump, Mookherjee found that the two intersected.

“There were people who were still asking the questions that a poet asks like, ‘How do we think about illness?’ and ‘How do we think about our relationships to other people?’” Mookherjee said. “So, in some ways, medicine was not this completely different world — it was also really satisfying.”

Through this time, Mookherjee continued to write poetry, sending works to her mentor and former professor, Robert McNamara, to review.

“[McNamara] had a writing group of other poets. He was going to meet with them one evening, and my poems happened to arrive when he was headed out the door,” Mookherjee said. “So he took them with him to his writing group and auditioned me without my knowing it.”

The writing group soon extended her an invite, and she began meeting with them regularly while still attending medical school. She later started medical writing, and eventually worked at a mental health clinic for children. Through it all, Mookherjee never stopped writing.

During her time in medical school, Mookherjee began to write “Eye.” The book’s concept started with a fascination of circles and orbits in our lives.

“We think of our lives as linear — a beginning, middle, and end,” Mookherjee said. “Or, we think of an epic story. The hero starts here, has these battles, and ends here. [I began to think], what if it's not a straight line? What if the story of our lives is more like circles? And what if you do all that and you come home again? There's this saying [that] you can't go home again, [but] what if you can go home? What if you must go home again?”

Mookherjee discussed these ideas frequently during her bookstore reading. She read a few essays by Ralph Waldo Emerson, some of which commented on a circularity in nature. One of Emerson’s quotes is even featured as an epigraph in the book:

“The eye is the first circle; the horizon which it forms is the second … It is the highest emblem in the cipher of the world.”

“Eye” is separated into three parts: “Kal,” “Dukkho,” and “Kal.” In Bengali, the poet’s mother tongue, “Kal” means both yesterday and tomorrow, while “Dukkho” means sorrow.

Both sections of “Kal” focus on the author’s life — through childhood, adulthood, and motherhood. “Dukkho,” on the other hand, focuses on her grandfather’s story.

As explained during the reading, Mookherjee’s grandfather, Sri Anil Hari Chatterjee, grew up in colonial India. After working for the Indian independence movement, he was exiled to Manchester, England, away from his family and friends. This journey was charted in Chatterjee’s memoirs, which Mookherjee read and became fascinated with.

During the reading, Mookherjee highlighted religion as another major theme in “Eye.” Her grandfather was a devout Hindu, raising both his children and grandchildren in the faith. However, when Mookherjee was an adolescent, she began to question if she truly believed in god. When she came to her grandfather with these questions, he was patient and compassionate, and explained to her that in Hinduism, god is the space between electrons in an atom.

The idea of circles resonates with immigrant stories in particular, something that was also pointed out by Mookherjee. Our ancestors traveled from country to country in a way that led us all to be where we are today. Many of us repeat the same patterns as our ancestors — not just geographically, but in faith, love, and childhood.

Mookherjee’s words made me think about what I can learn from my parents, grandparents, and the generations before them. It made me consider the ways in which I am similar to them, and what I have learned from them. In modern American culture, we are always seeking to be different from our parents, but what happens if we flip the paradigm?

One last argument that Mookherjee makes with her poetry is that attention is a sacred act. Placing your attention on something is a way of loving that thing, a way of showing care and appreciation in a deep way. Mookherjee pointed out a particular section in “Eye” that reflects this.

“My grandfather was starting studying pharmacy,” Mookherjee said. “His gaze at the laboratory bench, as a scientist observing, is the face of his father in prayer, is the face of the women of his village in the prayer room.”

Mookherjee was gracious and thoughtful in her words throughout the reading. The room had a wonderful energy, filled with her fellow poets, friends, and family. I truly enjoyed listening to her, and it left me with a lot to think about, including the importance of poetry in my life.

“I would argue that poetry, why it’s important as an art form, whether you’re writing it or reading it, is because it allows you that quiet space to pay attention to the smallest things,” Mookherjee said. “That's why it's such a beautiful [and important] art for me.”

