Get stickered: The case for more silliness on campus

I checked my watch again as the rain pattered outside on a dreary afternoon last October. My interviewee was late.

Just as I rose to leave, a slim figure in a soggy hoodie materialized in the crowd. He tossed a small rectangle of paper onto my table and rushed off without a word. I paused, considering giving chase, then looked down at the picture.

Logan Jarrell smiled back. I’d been stickered.

UW is covered in posters and stickers — the never-ending cycle of postings in the U-District helps the campus feel alive. But since spring 2021, pictures of Jarrell have graced every surface imaginable. They’re on street signs and in bathrooms. There are several in the U-District light rail station and, according to Jarrell, there are stickers on three continents.

The black and white sticker is plain compared to the colorful posters that usually decorate campus. Jarrell is grinning in a suit and tie, staring straight through the camera at the observer. Its minimalist design, lack of context, and sheer ubiquity on campus piqued my curiosity and led me to search out the culprit. A Reddit post identified Jarrell, and I proceeded to contact him on every social media platform possible.

After several attempts at contact, Jarrell agreed to what I believed to be an in-person interview. Of course, he had only privately arranged for an associate to sticker me. Afterward, he agreed to an interview over Zoom.

Jarrell graduated from UW in the spring of 2021 with a master’s in marine and environmental affairs. He now works as a hydrologic technician in his home state of West Virginia. Before graduating, he worked with a variety of student organizations, including Students for Bernie and the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS).

As GPSS secretary, Jarrell was expected to sit for an official photo, but he didn’t think much of the picture until his friends took an interest in it.

“[That quarter] was a really rough time,” Jarrell said. “It wasn't a really silly time. So, I thought to myself: why not be silly today?”

Jarrell’s friend took it one step further.

“I just wanted to test out the quality of a sticker vendor, so I sent them that pic,” Li Jin, a friend of Jarrell’s, wrote via a Twitter message. “I sent them that pic with the idea that it’d be one of those, ‘Have you dreamt this man?’ sort of things, and I’d post them in weird places around campus.”

Jin and Jarrell’s other associates agreed to answer questions, provided they use pseudonyms when speaking for this story both to protect their privacy and to heighten the mystery of their activity. According to Jarrell, they refer to themselves as his “acolytes.”

Jarrell’s acolytes operate as a decentralized, uncoordinated network of normal UW students, comparable to the avant-garde artists of 1968 Paris. Anyone who is trustworthy and knows the right people can become a sticker agent.

“The core folks, the three to four at the center, I know them,” Jarrell said. “[But] if someone else got a sticker and put them up, realistically, I probably don't.”

The acolytes maintain several printers which operate independently and supply the group with stickers. Once printed, they’re distributed in what he described as “dead drops” — left in stairwells and parts of campus that aren’t well traveled. After the stickers are dropped, the dropper will text the location to a group chat.

"It’s somewhat multiple layers of blind,” Jarrell said. “No one tells people to put stickers up. A lot of people don't know where the stickers come from."

Asked why they are organized in this way, Jarrell insists things arose organically. Acolytes forgetting each others’ names, and what they got from whom, created natural operational security.

Through Jarrell, I asked his associates why they continue to put his stickers up. He says his acolytes compete with each other, each trying to place stickers in more extreme locations.

John Smith, an acolyte operating under a pseudonym, cites silliness and intrigue.

“It started as a goofy thing to do on campus,” Smith said. “Then, it was a challenge to try and get stickers on the HBO set in spring [and] summer. Now, we continue to put them up to continue the mystery.”

“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” an HBO Max show produced by actress Mindy Kaling, filmed its second season on UW’s campus this past spring and summer. According to Jarrell, the film crew were the first people to contact him about the stickers, as they had to take dozens down to prevent them from appearing on camera.

They weren’t completely successful though — Jarrell’s visage is clearly visible in the background of season two, episode four, at timestamp 4:47.

If Jarrell and his acolytes agree on one thing, it’s the effect they hope their stickers will have.

Acolyte MetalGearEric called the stickers “silliness as an act of resistance,” and Jarrell certainly agrees.

“We’re really just kinda being silly,” Jarrell said. “UW, especially, can use more silliness.”

Reach contributing writer Cormac Wolf at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @cormacwolf

