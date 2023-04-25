‘Giving Huskies wings’: Revisiting the Husky Flying Club

Since last covered, the Husky Flying Club has truly taken flight, obtaining several major accomplishments. In the last year and a half, the club was awarded the $15,000 grand prize for the Alaska Airlines Environmental Innovation Challenge, received over $100,000 to build the university’s first experimental aircraft, and has recruited over 300 members, just to name a few.

The Husky Flying Club started roughly three years ago and is dedicated to providing aviation opportunities to students through avenues like drone racing, free ground school, and aircraft building. Ultimately, its motto is to “give Huskies wings.”

Fourth-year student and current president Devrin Chullanandana is one of the club’s founding members, along with third-year student and current vice president Jett Street.

In the summer of 2020, having never met Street in person but knowing of him through mutual friends, Chullanandana asked Street if he wanted to start working on drones. The pair, originally from Spokane, drove to Seattle on a whim, where Street assembled their first ever drone. This was the beginning of the Husky Flying Club.

At the start, the club was only composed of a handful of cadets, who bonded over interests like becoming the next Tom Cruise in “Top Gun.”

Since then, their popularity has escalated, reaching students of a variety of majors and interests, from global studies to computer science. From access to competitive drone racing (the club houses the only drone team on UW campus) and flight simulators, to opportunities in flight building and designing, Husky Flying Club allows any student interested in aviation to get involved, regardless of prior experience.

“When we say non-committal and fully accepting and inclusive, we mean that you come in here and we give you the opportunity to build a story,” Chullanandana said.

One of the club’s exciting developments has been the Freewing project. Earlier in the school year, second-year student Ronan Nopp approached Chullanandana and the club with an idea he had developed with a former Amazon Air engineer: An aircraft with a free wing capability, essentially allowing its wings to move freely and rotate, affecting its center of gravity.

Around 40 to 50 engineering students got to work on the Freewing project, and the innovative idea tested at Husky Flying Club became a startup company that received the grand prize at the Alaska Airlines Environmental Innovation Challenge, the largest entrepreneurship competition at UW. Known as Team FREYR, the aircraft centered its focus on improving agricultural use, such as reducing fertilizer runoff to help commercial farmers.

Additionally, the club is in the beginning stages of building the first light-sport aircraft on campus, after receiving support from the Student Technology Fee Committee. The model, the Van's RV-12iS, is scheduled to be completed by the end of spring quarter 2024.

In terms of drone racing, Husky Flying Club has set up race gates at the IMA field to allow formal racing between members of the first-person view drone community. The club has even competed against another college, the University of Central Florida, in their own drone race.

However, aside from its formal accolades and projects, the true benefit of Husky Flying Club lies in its community. The club serves as an outstanding way for students to grow their social, leadership, and career skills — especially underclassmen. According to Chullanandana, almost all of the club’s engineers are freshmen with some sophomores, including the team leads of Freewing and the Aircraft Build, and many others are in higher leadership positions.

“While it may be less conventional than having all experienced seniors as leads, it creates a welcoming environment of opportunity for any student willing to speak up with an idea,” first-year student Grace Lovell, the logistics coordinator at Husky Flying Club, said in an email.

Members also gain valuable networking opportunities and mentorship, effectively feeding them into larger aviation companies like Boeing and Blue Origin for internships and full-time positions after graduation.

In addition to more progress on their projects and innovating new ideas, Street hopes to make sure that the club persists after his and Chullanandana’s graduation, by upholding the underclassmen currently in the club. He cites that after founding members leave, engineering clubs sometimes die down.

However, Chullanandana isn’t worried — he emphasized that almost every Husky Flying Club member has found friendship, is passionate, and is dedicated to accomplishing the club’s other motto — being the “fastest club at UW.”

“Knowing that something that Jett and I started almost in a humorous way [has] become this large expansive community that’s received thousands of dollars and, more importantly, been a source of community for people like freshmen who have no other places to go … it really warms my heart,” Chullanandana said.

Reach writer Anjali Singh at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anjali_singh35

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality journalism by donating here.