Halloween is a cosplayer’s normal

Halloween at UW is truly an experience — it's the only time of year where you can fail a midterm, take zombie-themed shots, and walk around the Ave dressed as a sexy Minion all in the same day.

Whether you choose to drink your body weight in a frat basement or stay in and watch a scary movie with friends, Halloween will always be one of the most exciting events of the school year. For the UW Costume Club, however, the holiday couldn’t look any more different than their regular days.

As a student-run cosplay club, the organization mainly focuses on creating an environment for students to sew, create, and design costumes for cosplay conventions and events, as well as other fashion-related activities.

Ryan King, a third-year student and one of the club’s officers, shared that the club hosts a wide variety of participants with projects ranging from simple mending to full cosplays. While one would expect Halloween to be the end-all, be-all occasion for cosplayers, the October holiday is actually quite the opposite.

“We’re cosplayers and costumers outside of Halloween, so it’s kind of a back burner event for us,” King said. “Most of us don’t even make costumes specifically for Halloween, we just wear ones we have for other events.”

One of the most exciting things about Halloween is the indescribable feeling of confidence and mystique that we experience when we don our overpriced costumes every year. For King and other members of the UW Costume Club, they experience this feeling every time they cosplay.

Despite Halloween and cosplay’s shared core experiences, the two are rarely on equal social footing; one is normalized to the point of commercial glorification, while the other is constantly scrutinized despite its artistry.

For a culture obsessed with Halloween and all its costumes, the acceptance of cosplayers in both social media and real life is shockingly low, especially considering that many of our costume inspirations come straight from cosplayers on sites like TikTok and Pinterest.

An incredible amount of hard work and talent goes into making these costumes, but surprisingly, they’re not always as expensive as one might think.

“It’s perfectly feasible to do something on a budget of $20 in a couple days,” King said. “But a lot of us have been doing this for a long time, so we’ve been working on costumes that take up to 50 hours and $200.”

King, who has been sewing clothes and actively cosplaying since they were young, created a near-perfect recreation of Howl’s classic outfit from the animated Studio Ghibli film, “Howl’s Moving Castle.” They explained how it took them about 50 hours and $100 total to create.

When asked about these nuances between Halloween costumes and cosplay costumes, King explained how it's entirely dependent on the individual to decide whether to buy or make a costume, and that they hold no contempt for the people who do opt to buy Halloween costumes instead of attempting to make it themselves.

“Most of the time I make [a costume] from scratch because it’s cheaper than buying them,” King said. “And then I can piece it together over time and actually have the pride to be like, ‘I made this, this is so cool.’”

Cosplaying is simply the act of dressing up as your favorite characters from beloved TV shows, movies, and video games — an activity that millions of people happily indulge in on Oct. 31 every year. It’s time to start treating cosplayers and their craft with the proper respect and admiration that they deserve.

Reach contributing writer Meha Singal at arts@dailyuw.com.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.