Home cooking: The prequel

Editor’s note: Banchan Boyz (BCB) is a bi-weekly column dedicated to exploring the food of Deborah Kwon’s childhood and turning Kyle Bender into a Koreaboo.
Kwon: Welcome. This is the episode where we actually cook our own food, because we are college poors, and what better way to increase Kyle’s Koreaboo XP than a DIY segment (one of many to come, I’m sure)?
Bender: I can feel the 고추장 (Korean red pepper paste) flowing through my veins. Also, we realized that it might be difficult for non-Koreans and non-Koreaboos to read 한글, and honestly that sucks for you. Go figure it out, loser.
K: So true, bestie. This week is one for the 장s (the Korean word that usually refers to a sauce or paste), with us having cooked with both 고추장, 된장 (Korean fermented soybean paste) and 쌈장 (a paste that’s best described as a mix of 고추장 and 된장). We made 라볶이 (sweet and spicy rice cakes and ramen noodles), 해물파전 (savory seafood and scallion pancakes), 된장찌개 (stew made with vegetables and fermented soybean paste), and 호떡 (sweet Korean pancakes).
B: There have been many times in my life where I’ve found myself cooking pancakes for groups of people despite me not really wanting to. During my senior year of high school we had a group meal in our first-period history class to celebrate the end of testing for the year. After 10 minutes of watching my overconfident classmates utterly fail at making blueberry pancakes, I stepped in. Not because I really wanted to help them, but because I was hungry and wanted a good pancake. Luckily, for the other editors who Deb and I were sharing this BCB meal with, I got really good at making pancakes over the years.
K: I, on the other hand, have never made a single pancake in my life (despite being on team pancake in the pancakes vs. waffles conversation). Luckily for us, I make Korean soups and stews most nights for dinner and was very, very, very excited to share my rendition of 된장찌개 with Kyle et al. Fun fact: the 된장 was also used in the 해물파전, so that was some fun crossover action with our pancake.
B: The most important thing to consider when making any pancakes is your sacrifice, or the little runt of the batch that you cook to fine-tune for heat, oil, and batter amounts. No sacrificial pancake looks good, but they don’t taste any worse than the others. So while the first 해물파전 was notably square, didn’t contain any seafood, and was mildly raw on the inside, it was still delicious.
K: Aesthetic sacrifices are still indeed beautiful contributions to our taste buds. While Kyle was making the 해물파전, I was busy stealing some green onions and seafood, chopping up the potatoes and mushrooms, and trying to operate as normal despite having accidentally sliced into my finger (whoo!) while making the very comforting 된장찌개.
B: Honestly, I can’t think of anything more comforting than warm soup and pancakes, especially when you’re sharing a meal with other people; we finished up that night’s dinner with some 호떡 that we got at H Mart. They were filled with a cinnamon-sugar mixture that rounded out the salty and savory dishes we started with. Luckily, these pancakes didn’t require a sacrifice since they were store-bought and just needed to be warmed up in a pan.
K: This set of food was truly just a comfort-food-and-vibes type of night. I can’t think of anything better than stew and pancakes — that’s the kind of good shit that made up most of my dinners as a kid. Growing up, I wasn’t always the biggest fan of these dishes, but I’ve been experiencing a newfound appreciation as I have to actually feed myself in college (and simultaneously work to undo the obligatory self-hating Korean years).
B: Whoo! Praxis! Our other home-cooked meal consisted of one dish that appeared on my TikTok page by Chef Chris Cho, 라볶이. Trying Korean Tofu House’s 떡볶이 awoke something in me, and seeing Cho’s recipe made me want to try my hand at making spicy rice cakes. Not only was this recipe really easy, it was the most addictive dish I’ve ever had. I hate to admit this, but after making it this first time for BCB, I made 라볶이 for dinner four more nights in a row.
K: It’s true — this is a fact check. What Kyle and the other editors don’t know is that ever since I had 라볶이 at Kyle’s place, I too — though it may not have been days in a row — have had 라볶이 for dinner at least four times in the past week. Although, I kind of just made an attempt at mixing 고추장, sugar, and 고춧가루 (Korean chili powder) at random with water and rice cakes and secularly prayed that it’d all work out.
B: Honestly, I couldn’t have been more happy with the dishes that we made for this rendition of BCB. Even though the 해물파전 wasn’t as crispy as it would be if you got it from a restaurant, knowing that there’s something for us to work on in a later meal is really exciting. For you, our dear Koreaboo readers, we’d recommend going to H Mart, getting some ingredients, and cooking a meal with your friends or roommates if you can. Please stay safe while you do it though, Ms. Cron is still on the move.
K: Please stay safe — whether it’s regarding COVID-19 or just being terrible at cutting vegetables. Anyways, I think I’ve sufficiently leveled up Kyle to a middle-tier Koreaboo level, and phew, we’re not even halfway through the quarter — nice. In honor of Korean food and reconnecting, we present a three-song playlist (one per album) by our bestie Japanese Breakfast.
Reach Opinion Editor Deborah Kwon and Development Editor Kyle Bender at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @scoobydeeby and @avatar_kyle.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.