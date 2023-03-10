‘Hookman’: the Undergraduate Theater Society’s newest performance is the perfect tragic comedy

Content warning: This article discusses “Hookman” which contains depictions of violence, PTSD, grief processing, blood, gore, and themes of sexual assault.

The Undergraduate Theater Society (UTS) at UW has organized their latest production: “Hookman” by playwright, screenwriter, and TV writer Lauren Yee.

“Hookman” is a dark comedy about grief, as Lexi, played by Rebecca Pirkle, begins her first year of university after the traumatic death of her childhood best friend. In a humorous dark turn of events, a hook-handed serial killer is slashing the throats of girls on campus, and Lexi’s roommate is behaving strangely.

“Hookman” is for anyone who enjoys a good load of dark humor accompanied by theoretical horror. Yee’s exploration into themes of grief, trauma, and guilt result in a rather moving story.

Now, I know what you are thinking. With dead week and finals upon us, who has time to leave their study mosh and tickle their artistic fancy? However, I would argue that approaching theater with an exhausted brain is truly the perfect time to watch a comedy with dark humor.

“Hookman” by the UTS is the perfect way to release the stress keeping you from a successful study session. As an added bonus, your presence supports your fellow classmates who are working hard throughout their own dead week and finals week to create this excellent performance.

The set especially shines with its incredible design. Once again, UTS did not disappoint. Director Sammy Weinert talked about the creative process for designing the set, which was done by Weinert and fellow student Teia O’Malley.

“I wanted to show surrealism and realism; comedy and tragedy,” Weinert said. “I wanted to show the motif of memory — how nothing’s the same every time you go back and remember it in your memories.”

On the right side of the stage, you will find a typical college dorm. In the center, you will find a series of road signs, and on the left side of the stage lies what can be best described as the corpse of a car. The set allows you to be immediately immersed in the world. I personally felt like I was getting a glimpse into Lexi’s mind, which made me that much more connected to the play.

The acting is also worth mentioning. While the whole cast shines, Chloe, played by Jamie Stout, especially made me laugh like no other.

Weinert described “Hookman” as a “tragic comedy,” rather than a dark comedy. The show is about overcoming grief, guilt, and trauma. Lexi’s story and the ways in which she deals with the death of her friend can connect with each audience member in one way or another.

“It feels very tragic to watch,” Weinert said.

“Hookman” is a refreshing take on the grieving process, and the show makes you feel like you’re going crazy in the best way possible. There are many easter eggs to find and metaphors to interpret, making the play a perfect watch if you are enthused by dark humor.

“Hookman” will be running from March 9 to 12 at the UTS theater in Hutchinson Hall. Tickets are $12 for students and $17 for general admission.

Reach writer Dany Villarreal at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @danyvvm03

