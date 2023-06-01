How a passion for fashion creates community

On May 25, Fitted UW hosted their third flea market on the HUB lawn. Student vendor tables were overflowing with a variety of goods from eclectic and trendy clothes, to quirky stickers and handmade artwork. Every booth attracted swarms of students, and the bustle of chatter was constant as people wandered around between classes.

As I walked around the market, the atmosphere was inviting and lively. Vendors and students alike were interacting with each other — bargaining, chatting, and enjoying the space.

“This flea market is a beacon of community being created,” Alvin Le, event coordinator for Fitted UW, said. “All of the students are walking through to their classes, so it's really not an exclusive event.”

Fitted UW is an RSO of people who share an affinity for fashion. Trevor Zalud, also an event coordinator for Fitted UW, explained that it all started when an anonymous Instagram account began posting UW students’ outfits in late 2020. After the account gained popularity, it officially became an RSO and has since evolved into a group that features student outfits via Instagram and TikTok, as well as hosting flea markets.

The flea markets have been integral to the club’s goal of creating community. The vendors are predominantly students at UW, and, according to Zalud, they aim to select a diverse group of people to participate. It is very important to Fitted UW that students from marginalized communities are given the opportunity to vend in this space.

Spots for vending are limited, but Fitted UW will pair up vendors selling fewer items, which consolidates space and creates networks between student sellers. Vending is free and applications are open to everybody.

Another fundamental aspect of Fitted UW’s flea market is their sustainable methods. Thrifting is a very popular activity among UW students, and this event creates a way for thrifting and inclusion to intersect.

“I’d say 95% of the goods sold at this market are thrifted,” Zalud said. “We’re ultimately lowering consumption by not causing all those clothes and garments to enter landfills, but to be repurposed, sometimes reworked, or just resold.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, community has become increasingly important, and organizations like Fitted UW bring together students with similar passions and provide an outlet for self expression and exploration. The social media aspect of the RSO also provokes creativity and inspiration, even for the club’s officers like Andy Nguyen, social media lead of Fitted UW.

“It’s a place where I go sometimes just to see some inspo, get outfit ideas, and see different styles,” Nguyen said.

This RSO has created a unique and fluid way of blending social media with on-campus interactions, which effectively brought a large audience to this year's 2023 Spring Flea Market.

“A lot of people here at UW want to have a space where fashion can thrive,” Justin Le, creative director of Fitted UW, said. “A community where you can dress the way you want and have others support you.”

Reach contributing writer Sophia Moran at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophiasmoran

