How to have fun at a Mariners game — on a budget

Editor’s note: “Blasted on a Budget” is a biweekly column providing tips and tricks on how to drink alcohol — responsibly — as a penniless college student.
Are you a baseball fan? If so, you likely know of our hometown heroes, the Seattle Mariners — the cause of all pain and suffering for Seattle baseball fans. Are you 21? Do you enjoy alcohol and drinking it for cheap? Are you tired of our questions? Really? Why? Take a look below at our tips for truly enjoying a Mariners game — on a budget.
Step One: Pregame
Urban Dictionary defines pregaming as “drinking before going out to party, mostly to prevent oneself from spending too much on alcohol while out.” In this case, the party is a baseball game, and the alcohol is still alcohol. At a Mariners game, “spending too much” entails buying a $14 beer, so pregame. Treat yourself to a nice plastic bottle of Vitali and a case of Rolling Rock, or some Bud Light if you’re really feeling fancy. Throw on that one country song you can stand and get into the baseball mood.
Step Two: Pee
You’ll have to pee. So do it. But no matter how many times you go before you leave, you will have to go again. Do yourself a favor and scope out a nice alley around T-Mobile Park when you’re walking in.
Step Three: Buy further alcoholic beverages
Now this is not an endorsement to bring alcoholic beverages into the stadium, but say you were to forget that you had a few shooters (those little travel size bottles of alcohol) in your back pocket, security wouldn’t notice. The Target on the Ave had some Jim Beam shooters that just happened to be the perfect size for our pockets.
Step Four: Survive light rail ride
This is arguably the most important step. In order to get to the game, you’re going to have to ride on a packed light rail. If you are feeling risky and want to lighten the tension, go up to other fans in Mariners jerseys and talk to them like they are actually the player that’s on their jersey. It’s a guaranteed way to have everyone cracking up, trust me.
Step Five: Mob ‘The Pen’
“The Pen” is the name of that area at the center field wall where every single college student in the stadium stands. Yes, you have to stand. And, yes, you are going to be in a very crowded area surrounded by other drunk kids. But there is one major reason to stand there — whatever player is playing in center field can hear you. In the Mariners’ case, it was new stud Julio Rodriguez — those Jim Beam shooters had us proclaiming our love for him. One peace sign from him in response was enough to make our night.
Step Six: Pick something to get mad about
For us, it was $5 to $7 beers. Yes, for a baseball game, it’s solid value, especially given the fact that they cost upward of $15 at other locations in the stadium. I still was not the happiest about dropping $7 on a spiked Arnold Palmer. Unfortunately for Astros center fielder Chas McCormick, he became the subject of our wrath. Being the only player on the Astros that could hear us — a widely-hated team by Seattle fans — he endured our torment. If you heard someone yell an insult at McCormick, that was us — or someone inspired by us. McCormick was flustered.
Step Seven: Maybe watch the game
At this point it’s late in the game. Those Jim Beam shooters you “forgot” were in your pocket are starting to wear off. You can finally head to your seats and relax for a bit, maybe even watch some baseball. Grab some $16 chicken tenders and enjoy whatever it is you’re doing — watching baseball, talking to friends, dismembering the promotional bobblehead — any normal things you like to do.
And that’s our guide to having fun at a Mariners game for relatively cheap. If you decide to try it out, let us know how it goes. Stay tuned next week for more tips on getting blasted on a budget.
Reach columnists Charlie Darnall and Grayson Irwin at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @charlied1211 and @graysonirwin16
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.