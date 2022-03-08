Husky Pride Fund continues to help students through COVID-19 pandemic

Managed by ASUW, the Husky Pride Fund is UW’s student-run, need-based fund that helps students facing emergency situations.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Husky Pride Fund has continued to award scholarships, with an emphasis on students who are being negatively impacted by the pandemic. According to the Husky Pride Fund website, the fund grants scholarships ranging from $200-2,000 for reasons such as housing insecurity, food insecurity, loss of income, or change in academic status resulting in loss of income. The onset of the pandemic saw funding being directed to students in need of emergency aid.
Kelty Pierce, the 2019-2020 ASUW President, oversaw the Husky Pride Fund as COVID-19 first emerged. Pierce said she helped manage the scholarship’s distribution of funds to students affected by the pandemic.
“The Husky Pride Fund, when it was first created, was a huge success and was utilized a lot,” Pierce said. “However, it had been in a little bit of a dull period where it wasn’t being utilized as much. When we put $100,000 in there, that was certainly the largest the Husky Pride Fund had ever been.”
The $100,000 went toward helping students struggling with a range of problems, including employment or internet loss.
“You have to take yourself back to two years ago,” Pierce said. “All of a sudden, people were losing their service jobs [and] they were having to potentially purchase Wi-Fi for the first time because they had been using campus Wi-Fi. We wanted to make sure that people were able to access those funds.”
According to Waleed Khan, the 2020-2021 ASUW Director of Campus Partnerships, the Husky Pride Fund has continued to help students impacted by the pandemic.
“Because we weren’t able to fundraise as much last year, I shifted my gear toward accessibility for students to know more about the Husky Pride Fund,” Khan said. “We tried different techniques and strategies. We started a Husky Pride Fund Instagram page for an increase in social media. We hosted a first-time Husky Pride Fund spirit week.”
The current application for the Husky Pride Fund asks whether the student is in need of aid due to the pandemic. The form allows students to explain how the pandemic has affected them.
“It’s a very simple, basic form,” Khan said. “I think that’s really great for accessibility.”
Looking ahead, the fund’s financial viability depends on each ASUW board. According to Pierce, it is up to the board of directors to determine the level of effort put into maintaining the fund.
“Every year, the ASUW board of directors has to make the decision that the Husky Pride Fund is a priority,” Pierce said. “If the board does not decide it’s a priority, then it’s really easy for it to fall through the cracks.”
Reach contributing writer Vivian Ouzounis at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @vivian_ouzounis
