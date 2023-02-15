Interactive Intelligence: Investigating the intersection between neuroscience, machine learning, and AI

Recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have raised concerns about the impact of AI softwares, such as ChatGPT, on the global education system.

The power of machine learning specifically attracted the attention of third-year Chaytan Inman, who co-founded UW’s Interactive Intelligence (I2) RSO in December 2022.

“I started [Interactive Intelligence], because I couldn’t find anything like [it] on campus,” Inman said. “I was interested in the aspects of machine learning that approached what humans can do, rather than a fancy version of what [we’re] already capable of.”

I2 hopes to expand the public’s knowledge of machine learning on a local and national scale. Varun Ananth, a second-year student and I2’s business administration lead, has a hopeful vision for the club.

“One of our prime goals is to educate others about the intersection between neuroscience, machine learning, and, on a broad scale, artificial general intelligence,” Ananth said. “Another equally important goal of [ours] is to conduct undergraduate research and give opportunities for others to conduct research in machine learning and neuroscience.”

Although the club had a slow start last fall quarter, it gained popularity quickly and is currently composed of approximately 300 members. Inman and I2’s other co-founder, fourth-year Janna Hong, say the club’s initial struggles were due to its lack of structure and diversity. Nearly 80% of computer scientists in the United States are men, and 66% of the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering students identify as male.

To increase the club’s diversity, I2 improved the structure of their meetings by implementing a course called “I2: Intro to Neuro/AI.” In “Intro to Neuro/AI,” members learn content that starts with basic linear algebra and then expands into deep neural networks, backpropagation, reinforcement learning, and language modeling, eventually explaining how things like ChatGPT, neuroanatomy, and the visual cortex all work.

“At first, one of our biggest hurdles was that we had no barrier to entry,” Inman said. “We wanted it to be a very inclusive club. However, we are dealing with incredibly technical skills that require a lot of background knowledge.”

These changes have been helpful to improve I2’s accessibility, and the club leaders say they have seen an increase in diversity since implementing the course.

“Initially, all of the members were males and computer science majors,” Inman said. “That made it difficult for newcomers, but extending the perspective of the club has led to a more diverse group.”

To expand beyond the computer science world, I2 has focused specifically on accessibility and interdisciplinary learning.

“We have [had speakers] who come from philosophy backgrounds, [and] we have a project that is dedicated to philosophy,” Inman said. “We’re [hoping] to bring undergraduate research groups to colleges and universities across the country, specifically combining neuroscience and machine learning.”

Some of I2’s notable speakers have included co-founder of Neuralink, Philip Sabes, professor of cognitive and neural systems at Boston University Stephen Grossberg, and professor of neurobiology at the University of Chicago Peggy Mason.

In addition to speaker panels, I2’s weekly meetings consist of working on their research projects.

Inman is confident in the potential of machine learning, and stressed the importance of students’ awareness of this powerful tool as they enter the workforce.

“[AI] is such a diverse and interesting field in terms of what [one] can actually do and research on,” Inman said. “I sincerely believe that stuff like this will change the world.”

I2 is an RSO open to all majors. Students interested in joining can join I2’s Discord or follow their Instagram.

