Ivey x Dimes: UW’s favorite DJs

Popular DJ duo Ivey x Dimes are taking Seattle by storm. The two have played at the Trinity Nightclub, Supernova Seattle, the ASUW Spring Show and even TikTok influencer Vinnie Hacker’s birthday party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles.

Rising juniors Henry Gilchrist (Ivey) and Danny Edmunds (Dimes) started out as roommates their freshman year at UW. They quickly discovered that they had both started DJing their senior years of high school, when COVID-19 left them with an abundance of free time.

“When I first got out to college, I had this little $200 DJ board that I brought and would play music,” Gilchrist said. “Danny was like, ‘Oh, I have one at home.’ So winter came around our freshman year and he went and got his, and we started doing it together.”

The pair really found their groove together — they started playing small parties of around 20 people for their friends, gaining popularity through word of mouth.

“It started ramping up,” Gilchrist said. “We kept DJing for bigger and bigger parties once COVID [restrictions lifting] started to allow people to go outside and hang out again. That led to us getting picked up and doing parties all over UW, and that got bigger and bigger.”

During his freshman year, Gilchrist became friends with Spencer Rex. Seeing as they both wanted to work in the music industry, the two kept in touch. After becoming the director of arts and entertainment for ASUW, Rex was in charge of finding acts for the 2022 spring show. He gave Ivey x Dimes a call, and they became the opening act.

“At that point in time, I had never really played something to that size with headliners that big,” Edmunds said. “JPEGMAFIA and Remi Wolf are some of my favorite artists, so to be able to see a poster with our names on it as well as theirs was huge for me.”

Gilchrist and Edmunds both mentioned their love for music, and that they always make a point to play a wide variety of music during their gigs.

“I think people really overthink [DJing],” Gilchrist said. “Being a DJ is just being a fancy AUX at the end of the day. You’re there to play music for people, so you might as well play some good music.”

When asked about their next steps, the pair didn’t really have a set plan. It all started with the pair playing music together simply because they enjoyed it, without any intentions to make it big.

“I think what's been really fun about this is there's not really a set plan,” Gilchrist said. “There's no crazy objective that we're trying to meet or a specific goal in mind. We just kinda see what happens and where it'll take us.”

Reach writer Samantha Ahlhorn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @samahlhorn

