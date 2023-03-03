Jonboy Caramels: Something to sweeten your winter quarter

Editor’s note: “Farm to Desk” is a bi-weekly column exploring the wonders of the U-District Farmers Market, one vendor at a time.

As winter quarter nears its end and finals week creeps closer, a veil of dread has settled over the UW community. Students crowd the tables in libraries, congregate in cafés, or else, hole themselves up in their rooms, laptops open and textbooks stacked on top of each other in precarious towers.

Finals week is always draining, but winter quarter finals week — a culmination of exams, papers, projects, below-freezing temperatures, and peak vitamin D deficiency — is borderline soul-sucking.

Yet, amid busy schedules and hefty workloads, UW students still find the time to make the Saturday trek down the Ave for good food and good people.

“I think it’s a great way to kind of connect with friends,” first-year Kayla Engelhardt said. “I love how close it is to campus, and it’s nice to get outside and see the different kinds of booths they have here.”

What better way to ward off finals week anxieties than to hang out with friends and indulge your sweet tooth?

Jonboy Caramels, one of the first booths located at the entrance of the market, boasts a variety of flavored caramels to satisfy students’ sugar cravings. Their display is made up of small, carefully organized piles of caramel boxes, each adorned with a red, green, blue, pink, or black ribbon kept in place by a sticker featuring their signature logo — “Jonboy” scrawled in black ink.

The confectionery company’s name came from co-owner Jon Sue’s childhood nickname.

“[We] kind of thought it had a nice ring to it for a candy company,” co-owner Jason Alm said.

At a Christmas gathering in 2008, Sue brought homemade caramels for friends and family to enjoy. After trying the candies, Alm suggested starting a caramel business.

“I had a light go off in my head,” Alm said. “You know, ‘I’ve never really tried anything like this.’ I had mass-produced caramels before, but nothing that rich and unique.”

Alm and Sue founded Jonboy Caramels in 2009. In the same year, the co-owners began reaching out to the farmers markets in Seattle, sending samples and receiving advice about their product.

Alm recalled their first experience selling at the Ballard Farmers Market in 2009.

“When we did that first market, knowing that there was [so much] interest and appreciation for the product early on that we sold out so quickly … we realized that we’re going to have to figure out ways to make more caramels more efficiently,” Alm said.

Farmers markets have a deep history of engaging with communities and supporting local farms and businesses. The Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market takes pride in their history of maintaining “seven thriving neighborhood markets where small farmers can sell their goods directly in convenient, personable neighborhood settings.”

Like the many other vendors who sell at the U-District Farmers Market, Jonboy Caramels shares a deep commitment to a community-oriented business approach. Since its origination, family and friends have helped with packaging, design, and working the booth at the market.

“Hopefully, eventually, my kids will work in the farmers markets and help in the production facility,” Alm said.

The U-District Market was the second market the confectionery company participated in.

“[The farmers market] gives us an opportunity to get our product in front of the community, especially at U-District where we get to sample the product out to a lot of younger people,” Alm said.

Jonboy Caramels’ process of making caramels requires a lot of time and hard work. They begin with a base of brown rice sugar, organic cane sugar, local cream, and butter. Those ingredients are cooked down for a few hours.

During that time, ingredients are added depending on the flavor of the caramel being made. For example, their absinthe with black salt caramels are made with Pacifique Absinthe from the Pacific Distillery in Woodinville, fennel, anise, fennel hyssop, and black salt.

Once the caramel hits a precise temperature, the mix is poured into their molds and left to cool for three to four hours before being wrapped and packaged.

Alm recommends their winter seasonal flavor, Ceylon Cinnamon, as well as their caramel sauce, which pairs well with coffee and ice cream. Their seasonal Key Lime flavor will be available starting in the spring.

The end of the quarter often feels like a slow, tedious crawl to the finish line. Regardless of the grade you receive for an exam, paper, or project, making it through the quarter is an achievement in and of itself. You should give yourself some credit — and maybe some caramel while you’re at it.

Most of us will be drinking inhuman amounts of coffee in the upcoming weeks, so why not add some caramel and make finals week just a little sweeter?

The U-District Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between 50th Street and 52nd Street on the Ave.

Reach columnist Myla Janssen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mylajanssen

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.