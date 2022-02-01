‘Just dive in’: UW Game Dev Club helps students pursue game development careers

Microsoft is set to become the third-largest games company in the world after challenging antitrust regulators with a nearly $70 billion acquisition of popular games company Activision Blizzard.
The video games industry is growing exponentially, and UW currently lacks a substantial academic pipeline for students interested in game development. UW Game Development Club, a social club designed to introduce students to game development as a hobby, has become a key resource in offering students the necessary experience to enter professional game development on their own.
“I think right now in Game Dev Club, we’re mainly just focused on bringing interest to game development, giving people the basic tools to pursue the field,” club president Thomas Nguyen said. “We want to give people the tools they need to succeed.”
While the club is oriented toward community building and independent game development, many members join because of their interest in pursuing game development as a career. Club officers host weekly meetings dedicated to educational program tutorials, guest speakers, or studio tours from local companies which provide strong networking opportunities.
“Believe it or not, people in the industry actually want to talk to students,” Nguyen said. “They really care about getting more people in the industry, which really surprised me.”
Club officer Michael Roberto Raftery explained that game development is incredibly multidisciplinary. Members are most commonly pursuing computer science and programming, though designers, artists, and musicians are often needed to make a compelling game.
To account for this, each of the club’s officers specialize in a specific area of game development and alternate weekly presentations and tutorials for popular programs relevant to their specialty in club meetings.
Esau Abraham, one of the club officers specializing in technical aspects of 3-D graphics and programming, hosted a talk Jan. 19 where he presented custom slides, walking members through the fundamentals of Unity, a popular game engine used for game development of any scale.
Many club meetings revolve around tutorials on complex softwares, Nguyen explained, so while officers are still able to host talks remotely over Discord, they’re not able to provide the same over-the-shoulder work as they would in-person, which has been the largest challenge since switching to remote operation.
“Remote has been really rough,” Nguyen said. “We did workshops and talks and stuff, and it’s really hard to do that when people just mute themselves and listen, it’s very hard to just present and not have feedback. Interest just goes down a lot when it’s online.”
The club also hosts quarterly game jams to give members the opportunity to take what they’ve learned and put it to practice with real game development. The events normally start on a Friday when a theme is announced and members are encouraged to team up to make a functional game before a final showcase the following Wednesday.
These game jams are like homework, Abraham and fellow club officer Namit Singh explained.
“They’re meant to push you to explore more of certain aspects of the game development genre,” Abraham said. “To figure things out for yourself and to learn from it, which is why we really push people to do game jams.”
Ayrton Muniz, a club member, has been involved with game development from a young age. Muniz has been making games for game jams since middle school. Recently, he has used university game jams, such as those hosted by the club, to bolster his portfolio, an essential resource for landing a job developing games professionally.
“Game jams actually end up being a really good time to work with people you haven’t worked with before,” Muniz said. “You basically put yourself out there and ask, ‘Hey, [does] anyone want to work with me?’ and that’s honestly how you get connected.”
A winter quarter game jam is scheduled to begin Feb. 4, and interested students of all skill levels are encouraged to participate.
“Don’t be afraid about your skill level,” Singh said. “Because you don’t have to know anything … There are so many people that have no idea how to make games, and yet they make some great stuff in the game jams, so don’t be afraid to just take a look.”
