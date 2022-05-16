‘Just some good old-fashioned, homespun fun’

Editor's note: The “Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” is a weekly column dedicated to exposing and exploring different fashion styles that exist on campus.
I could have called this week’s column “deconstruction reconstruction part II” but I think we’re all sick of the repeat titles.
Most of us have a style journey that we have taken, whether we are cognizant of it or not. One of my favorite topics of conversation with my friends is looking at some of the people we went to high school with who have unchanged styles and what that really says about their personal growth.
On a hot day last week, while strutting down the Ave in a patriotic minidress from the ’60s, I met up with Elena Chiu, a graduating third-year student, who loves to create her own sense of style. When it comes to Chiu, unchanged styles are not the reality.
“I would say my style is evolving everyday,” Chiu said. “When I was a freshman, I wore pink and short skirts everyday, but now I’m really drawn to ankle or calf length skirts. My style philosophy now is really starting with a base and then building up from that. Starting with a knit or sheer top and really building an outfit instead of wearing the pieces as prescribed. I’m not really wanting to achieve any great fashion goal, but right now I like to experiment with a lot of different style genres.”
This style philosophy was on display in the outfit worn to our interview, with Chiu wearing a handmade white ruffle maxi skirt, white leather laced top, and hand crocheted tank top and sleeves. Chiu accessorized with white Tabi slingbacks and a plain silver necklace accompanied by a Vivian Westwood Ismene pendant necklace.
“I would say my biggest ‘in’ when it came to fashion was lolita style,” Chiu said. “I started making clothes because I could never afford the styles and my parents wouldn’t buy them for me when I was in middle school. As with most of us, Tumblr and [other] social media helped to grow my interest, leading me into more e-girl styles being one of the first to wear mostly ripped tights and keychain earrings. Though, I did receive a lot of hate, which is funny to look back at now because of how popular that style became a few years ago.”
Over the years, I’ve had a few trendsetting moments of my own. As I shared with Chiu, I was very into the styles of the television show “Mad Men,” which chronicled each character’s life from the early ’60s to the ’70s, leading to great fashion moments. I was indulging in this style long before the TikTok trend of full vintage lookbooks, though Chiu and I both agreed that the rise of new social media platforms has been great for creativity.
“Something I have carried throughout is taking people’s style and making it my own,” Chiu said. “I make a lot of my own clothes, with my favorite piece being the skirt I’m wearing today. I used to just copy pieces I saw, but now I have been able to get more creative and design things myself. I really just culminate everything into its own comprehensive style — either making it, thrifting and flipping the piece, stealing from mom, or buying my basics new.”
I was curious to know what Chiu thought of her fellow students’ fashion. She was quick to note how stringent everyone seems to be when it comes to their open personal styles, with most students scared to go against the grain and try things like dyeing their hair.
“I’m not trying to be a hater, but I feel like most people at UW don’t know how to dress for themselves,” Chiu said. “I definitely understand [that] there is a means issue, but I’m mostly talking about the people who wear Yeezys and Shein. I really just have a frustration with like-minded fashion individuals in how they are so scared to reach out of their comfort zones. Like, people can dress badly if they want to, but just also don’t be a hater against someone who wants to go against how society views them.”
This last thought is a great point for everyone to think about. Often it seems like the people who dismiss those who are questioning society’s expectations for how they should dress and act are themselves scared to try new things. I want you, dear readers, as I have said this quarter, to branch out with your own styles and compliment or maybe gain inspiration from someone whose style differs from yours.
Though I have a special treat that will involve some callbacks if you’ve been following this column all year, that will come in due time.
Reach columnist Liam Blakey at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LiamBlakey2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.