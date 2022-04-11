Kim Fu: A dive into the dark side of the Pacific Northwest

Editor’s note: “From the Crow’s Nest” is a biweekly column showcasing authors and literary works from the Pacific Northwest.
Content warning: This article contains mentions of trauma and death.
“I see this is your first time,” the operator said. “Why don’t you start by telling me where you’d like to be, at the beginning of the simulation?”
The premise of the first story of Kim Fu’s compilation — a person requesting to see their deceased mother in a virtual reality simulation — frames the themes present in her latest book, “Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century.” This collection of short stories is set in the Pacific Northwest, though none of the locations are explicitly identified, and Fu does not shy away from exploring dark topics.
Death is intimately connected to what it means to exist and what it means to be human. The stories are inspired by Fu’s experiences engaging and participating in the broader art community of the Pacific Northwest, including the HUMP! Film Festival and Hugo House.
“Community here is really amazing,” Fu said. “That's one of my favorite things about Seattle and one of the hardest things to lose in the pandemic is all the access to all that in-person theater and the energy of an audience.”
Fu began writing the stories in the compilation before the COVID-19 pandemic; prior to writing the compilation, Fu published several novels, including “The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore,” a book that follows young girls as their camping trip in the Pacific Northwest spirals into a nightmare.
The use of supernatural elements to depict ordinary situations in “The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore” is the bread-and-butter of Fu’s collection of short stories focused on literal and metaphorical monsters. Her range of storytelling includes a girl sprouting wings to a man killing and copying his wife as a game. One of Fu’s stories was inspired by a poem she heard at Hugo House about a film reel of divers at the Berlin Olympics jumping off a diving board.
“The film was played forward and backwards, so they jump off the diving board and then they rewind it back up so they kind of go flying back up onto the diving board,” Fu said.
“Time Cubes” marries the concept of a continuous flow of time and revisiting the past through trauma. This was the only story written during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reminds the reader of the bizarre feeling of deja vu — a sense that we've been here before.
While each story features different characters, the key theme that weaves them together — besides the physical Pacific Northwest landscape — is the underlying trauma characters face in the form of “monsters.” The protagonist of “Time Cubes,” for example, is undergoing treatment throughout the story.
Likewise, “#ClimbingNation” follows this theme by looking at the aftermath of death in a friend group. Something about this death feels uncanny, as if some greater force ripped the individual from the earth, rather than a casualty of a climbing trip gone wrong. These supernatural elements strengthen Fu’s narrative and create some of the most visceral displays of trauma I can recall in recent fiction.
“June Bugs” is one of Fu’s stories that continues to linger with me because of how abnormally she depicts a real creature. The plot of trauma runs parallel to the protagonist’s struggle with the burgeoning population of June bugs in her Victorian home.
The protagonist, we later learn, is living in the Canadian prairie to get away from her abusive ex-boyfriend who, after days of telling herself the bugs (like her own memories of being harmed) weren’t real, comes face-to-face with the man she tried to run away from.
Even though the binding force of this collection was the focus on monsters and fantasy — a theme that a friend pointed out to Fu as she considered concepts for “Lesser Known Monsters” — I believe some of the lines will resonate with readers and their own personal experiences.
“Sometimes, in my fantasies, I just disappear,” Fu wrote in “In this Fantasy.”
I’m reminded of this particular line as I look back on trauma and other subjects that Fu discussed. Sometimes the scars of the past make me want to completely disappear from memory and existence, and I can imagine that others who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder can resonate with this feeling.
It isn’t the dreariness of the Pacific Northwest, with its incessant rainfall, that brings me face-to-face with my own monsters as I read Fu’s work — it’s her unique take on real subjects through the subtheme of monsters that makes it so compelling and real to me.
Some part of me believes that if we could view our internal struggles as monsters, maybe we could better address the darkness we’re fighting against. And, maybe, we could even win those battles if we gave them a tangible form instead of fighting against an invisible force.
