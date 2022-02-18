Korean Tofu House: 부산 drift

Editor’s Note: Banchan Boyz (BCB) is a bi-weekly column dedicated to exploring the food of Deborah Kwon’s childhood and turning Kyle Bender into a Koreaboo.
Bender: Before we start, we need to apologize to the original Korean Tofu House for something we messed up on in the first episode of “Banchan Boyz.” We complained, saying that their 김치 (kimchi) was too sweet, had no funk or sharpness, and tasted completely unfermented. Well, turns out it wasn’t 김치 –– it was something else.
Kwon: Yeah, um, this is my bad. Fake Korean, I know. Turns out, it was actually 겉절이 (geotjeori), which is basically fresh 김치 that’s not fermented. The good news is that we were technically right in that it wasn’t 김치. The bad news is that it wasn’t 김치. Our bad. Sorry, Korean Tofu House girlies.
B: Now that that’s out of the way, let’s get on with the review for this week: Korean Tofu House Express. Get the title now? It’s fast. Like a car. Like Tokyo Drift? Eh? Anyway, they just opened up a location right next to Oasis on the Ave, so you can get your post-Korean meal boba that is required of you whenever you go out with your friends.
K: I know that we already reviewed Korean Tofu House and that this Express review might just seem repetitive. So think of this as us broadening our scope of Korean Tofu House menu items. This week, we tried their 김치 fried rice and 뚝배기 부대찌개 (hot pot army stew) — with cheese and ramen additions.
B: Deb and I expected KTH Express to have a build-a-bowl type deal going on because of the Chipotle-esque setup that they have in the restaurant. But when we visited, everything seemed like a regular Korean restaurant with a good assortment of dishes. Sadly, I don’t think there’s a better way to describe our experience than “mid.”
K: A big part of it, again, was that we were super hyped about trying the restaurant, so we came in with high expectations. The dishes we had were overall fine, but not great. With the 뚝배기 부대찌개, I got very OK vibes. Important note: My point of reference comes from what my parents made growing up, which had more vegetables, spam, and noodles (which should be an automatic part of the dish, in my opinion) — truly a manifestation of throwing in all the random shit from our cupboards and fridge. KTH Express’ dish sort of just tasted like their Korean tofu soup (which is good!) with different ingredients. And maybe that’s what it’s supposed to be, who knows, but not in my Korean American imagination. We gave it a 7/10.
B: I think the worst part about our meal is that it wasn’t decidedly bad. Like me interacting with the average nerd, it left me disappointed more than anything. The fried rice really only tasted good when there was a piece of 김치 in the bite. Besides that, it left me wanting a bit of saltiness or garlic. While it wasn’t particularly bad, we could have definitely made something better at home. We gave it a 5/10.
K: On the other hand, the 반찬 (banchan) was a good time, as usual. We rated it an 8/10, and the only reason it wasn’t any higher was because their 파전 (pajeon) wasn’t as crispy as it could have been (like the last time we had it). But we were truly feeling the 반찬, with us going two rounds with it.
B: I feel like there isn’t much else to say about KTH Express. The price was reasonable. For our two dishes and 반찬 we paid a bit over $15 each, so we gave the price a 7/10. As always, though, the vibes were amazing. The new restaurant had a Korean barbecue vibe to it, almost like it was geared toward younger people without being cringey. We gave KTH Express’s vibe a 9/10, for an overall score of 7.2/10.
K: In the spirit of this Express review, 부산 drift, and living life fast, we present this week’s playlist for feeling like you’re an Asphalt racer again, but, like, Korean.
Reach Opinion Editor Deborah Kwon and Development Editor Kyle Bender at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @scoobydeeby and @avatar_kyle
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.