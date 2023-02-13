Leon Coffee House: Northeast 45th Street’s festive hideaway

Editor’s Note: “The Weekly Grind” is a weekly column reviewing the various coffee shops and study outlets in the U-District. Some sources have chosen to use a pseudonym or to redact their last name for anonymity.

Located next to the Neptune Theatre, Leon Coffee House is a vibrant, Mexican family-owned coffee shop flooded with bright lights and lively music.

A new addition to the catalog of coffee shops in the U-District, Leon first opened in November 2021. If I were to describe the coffee house in one word, it would be colorful. The store features neon signs, a rainbow staircase, an umbrella ceiling, and a floral indoor swing among other decorative elements. To put it simply, it is any millennial Instagram influencer’s fantasy.

The bright aesthetic doesn't end with the decor, as the food and drink incorporate elaborate garnishes and colorful ingredients. Leon walks the line between coffee shop and restaurant, with full waffle and sandwich menus, as well as toast, nacho, and pastry options.

The over-the-top nature of Leon Coffee House is at the core of the company and reflects the spirit of the family who owns it. It is clear to anyone that has ever visited Leon that the staff are an incredibly lively and close knit team. I had the opportunity to speak over the phone with one of their baristas, Kevin, who made note of the café’s spirit.

Kevin emphasized the importance of the coffee house being family owned, and that the Mexican roots of Leon drive their style of business. It is one of the only Mexican coffee houses in the city, and they take pride in incorporating their culture into the Seattle coffee scene.

While the loud and festive nature of Leon Coffee House sets it apart from other U-District alternatives, it doesn’t exactly create the best atmosphere for studying. The shop is divided into two levels, with the ground floor being a more social eating area. This floor has plenty of seating, but they ask patrons to limit their time in this area to 90 minutes as it can get very busy.

They have an unlimited seating time for their “computer camping zone” — their upstairs loft area designed for those looking to study and work. This area can be great, but it is difficult to find table space on a busy day. They make an effort to provide strong outlet access and, of course, free Wi-Fi.

Second-year Mia Callahan emphasized that the study-ability really depends on what you're looking for.

“I like that they create a space where you don't have to feel guilty about using their Wi-Fi,” Callahan said. “I wouldn't say not to come here, I would just say if I wanted to study for five or six hours, this is probably not the place I'd like.”

Loud music is essential to the atmosphere of Leon, but Callahan and I both agreed that it could be a little overwhelming if you are trying to get work done.

“I think the music is a little loud,” Callahan said. “In terms of it being close to campus and having a good area to study, it's pretty good, but there’s definitely [other] places where I prefer the vibe.”

With that in mind, I rate the study-ability 2.5/5.

Moving onto the affordability, my go-to iced Americano with oat milk was $4.25, which is certainly on the high end. It is clear from the Leon menu that they focus on specialty drinks, fusing different cultures and flavors to create unique beverages. Their horchata latte was highlighted, but you could truly find a latte in any color of the rainbow.

The downside of these eccentric drinks is their price. You could certainly walk out of the cafe spending upward of $10 on a singular drink. However, they only had a slight upcharge for alternative milks, which could be a huge plus if you are just looking for a simple drink.

While it may be more expensive, you are certainly getting what you paid for at Leon, as even the most basic drink comes with a flourish. Personally, I got to enjoy a caramel biscuit with my iced Americano. Overall, I rate the affordability 2.75/5.

On to my favorite category, quality. My Americano was rich, creamy, and refreshing. It had a great balance of milk to coffee, and I really was charmed by the complementary biscuit. While my coffee was lovely, it was clear that classic beverages are not the café’s focus. I couldn't help but feel a little jealous every time I saw a magical-looking concoction hit the bar.

Leon stays true to their roots, and it is prominent in their coffee. I mentioned their horchata latte earlier, and it is clear that it is a fan favorite. Callahan also noted their use of unique and traditional ingredients in their lattes.

“Normally, coffee-wise, from here, I get one of their lattes,” Callahan said. “They have really good ones with sweetened condensed milk.”

While gourmet lattes are clearly their specialty, they also have an array of options for non-coffee drinkers. I noticed a number of customers drinking those annoying Red Bull italian sodas or matcha lattes — two very different sides of the caffeinated beverage spectrum. All in all, I rate Leon Coffee House 4/5 for quality.

With all the criteria averaged, Leon Coffee House gets an overall rating of 3.1/5

I was charmed by the Leon Coffee House. While it may not be the most studious atmosphere, it is certainly a wonderful place to treat yourself.

“I would go here if I wanted a fancy cup of coffee,” Callahan said. “I love getting a little cup of coffee with some latte art sometimes. It makes me feel so special.”

Reach columnist Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.