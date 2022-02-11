‘Let’s look after the only Earth we have’: Taiwan Studies welcomes ‘Small Island Big Song’ to Town Hall Seattle

Images of thick oil permeating the Pacific Ocean and women drowning beneath the strong currents of the water lingered on screen. The musicians, with handcrafted and culturally significant instruments, sang in a number of languages about the environmental issues affecting their island nations.
Regardless of whether you understood the spoken words, the message rang loud and clear: through the ocean, we are all connected.
The line that repeated throughout the performance — “our island” — emphasized both the beauty and importance of stewardship on our one and only Earth. In the performance, I noticed a language that was not entirely unfamiliar, and quickly picked up on the singer’s background as Indigenous Taiwanese.
The inclusion of Taiwan — specifically, artists who identified as part of the Indigenous tribes rather than Han Chinese — was intentional. Ellen Chang, director of the Arts and Culture Program for the UW Taiwan Studies Program, focused on including Indigenous Taiwanese actors and artists in events such as the Small Island Big Song performance Jan. 29.
Small Island Big Song, a cross-cultural band with more than 100 musicians from 16 island nations in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, performed their new album live at Town Hall Seattle through a collaboration with the Taiwan Studies Program.
The presence of Indigenous Taiwanese musicians on a major stage was exciting for Margaret Tu, a second-year Ph.D. student in the School of Law, who livestreamed the performance with her two young daughters.
“When one of the singers has a recording of her mother, telling a brief story of the origins using Amis/Pangcah language, my kids immediately asked me, ‘Mommy, is it Amis/Pangcah language?’” Tu wrote in an email. “I am so proud that my kids recognize our tribal language, and so proud that this language was shared on the stage.”
Tu, who is both a musician — she met her husband while playing in a band together in college — and Indigenous Taiwanese as a member of the Amis/Pangcah tribe, found emotional significance in the performance.
“To me, the performance has its meaning in depth about environmental issues, and to some extent, political implications and self-determination awareness,” Tu wrote.
This was the first in-person event for the Taiwan Studies Program’s Arts and Culture Program. Chang described the difficulty in arranging an in-person performance with a group from Taiwan.
For most events, planners have nearly a year of advance notice; for this performance, however, Small Island Big Song notified the Taiwan Studies Program in January of potential travel cancellations amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Small Island Big Song was supposed to tour last year, but COVID happened and everything got delayed,” Chang said.
Small Island Big Song also had to manage strict requirements for international travelers returning to Taiwan, including a mandatory seven-day quarantine in a hotel before another seven-day quarantine at home.
“Switching between online and in-person does create more anxiety,” Chang said. “It makes it even harder for people to participate in in-person events.”
Despite the apprehension regarding in-person events, the performance had approximately 100 in-person viewers as well as 100 people attending via livestream.
“From the perspective of the event organizer, of course we would want as many participants and audience [members] as possible,” Chang said. “But it’s great to know people are actually being cautious.”
Chang’s work extends beyond planning events for the Taiwan Studies Program. Chang also offers courses where students have the opportunity to critically engage with Taiwanese cinema and media: JSIS A 484: Made in Taiwan: Arts and Culture of Contemporary Taiwan, a course Chang designed for discussions on media in a cultural context, is open to students without any prior knowledge of Taiwan. Media will have English subtitles to accomodate students with no knowledge of Mandarin Chinese.
Faculty within the Taiwan Studies Program coordinate course offerings to ensure there is at least one class available for interested students every quarter. Last quarter, James Lin, assistant professor of international studies, taught JSIS A 588/HSTAS 590: Making of Modern Taiwan for graduate students in international studies and history. Yen-Chu Weng, lecturer in the program on the environment, also teaches ENVIR 495 C/ JSIS 484 C: Environmental Issues in East Asia. All courses offered through the Taiwan Studies Program are posted online for interested students and are cross-listed in multiple departments.
If any message should resonate with viewers after the performance by Small Island Big Song, it should be: “Let’s look after the only Earth we have.”
