Living the dream: A cross-cultural perspective

Editor’s note: “Ever Since I Was” is a bi-weekly column detailing the genesis and growth of the passions of UW and U-District community members.
In December, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that it would be switching to a 4.5-day work week starting Jan. 1. Friday afternoons would mark the beginning of the weekend for federal employees in the UAE, making the country the first to institute a work week shorter than five days, NPR reported.
Projecting economic benefits as well as increased social well-being, the move reminds us of the different ways people across the world view life and work.
We’ve all heard of the “American dream” — the ideal of climbing the social ladder through “hard work, determination, and initiative,” according to its entry in the Oxford English Dictionary. But how do other cultures define success and a work ethic that brings results? What motivates us to work harder, reach higher, or go further, if it’s more than just reaching for our bootstraps?
First-year undergraduate Chenxi Lu was born in Chengdu, China, and moved to the United States in September 2020. Chengdu has a rich culture of inclusivity, as well as a slow-paced way of life where people take the time to drink tea and enjoy the moment, Lu wrote in an email.
One important symbol in Lu’s culture is the sunbird. According to China Daily, the sunbird gold foil artifact was excavated in 2001 in the Jinsha Ruins, located in western Chengdu, and has inspired numerous replicas across the city, from taxi hoods to the local television channel.
“It told people in Chengdu to be harmonious, hard-work[ing] and enjoy the beauty of life,” Lu wrote.
The inclusivity of her hometown has instilled in Lu a desire to help others in her future career, such as a doctor, social worker, or psychological therapist.
Jiya Malik, a third-year undergraduate born in Delhi, India, also found inspiration for social action in her cultural background. The inequalities she saw in India inspired her to study math and economics in order to go into research or policymaking, particularly impacting climate change as it relates to economic issues, Malik said.
On a more personal level, Malik said that her northern Indian background taught her to respect her elders. That habit continues to influence her work ethic.
“I aspire to get more validation from people who are older than me in any way possible,” Malik said. “It just feels that I’m doing something right if a person older than me or in a bigger position than me recognizes that.”
Being exposed to multiple cultures can also give us a unique set of personal values that shape our attitudes toward life.
Born in Naryan-Mar, Russia, third-year undergraduate Yulia Cool moved to an orphanage at the age of 5 after both of her parents passed away. When she was 10, she and her sister were adopted by an American couple and spent most of their childhood in southern Illinois, Cool said in a Canvas message.
In spite of the challenges of catching up to native English speakers and being the only “foreigner” in her grade, Cool applied the work ethic she had learned from her time in the orphanage and wound up graduating at the top of her high school class. Cool then spent five years in the Marine Corps, where she solidified her goals and values.
Cool credited her pride in our country and extended time learning about new cultures with helping her get to where she is today.
The duality of appreciating one’s own upbringing while remaining open to other cultural perspectives is something that Irene Villegas also takes to heart. Villegas, a transfer student, was born in Texas, but her parents are from the Philippines and she grew up surrounded by Filipino culture. When her father, a member of the military, spoke highly of Korea after spending three years there, she began to develop an interest in Korean culture. Later, Villegas started listening to Korean music, and learning the language became a passion of hers.
One lesson Villegas took away from her background is the importance of education. Her parents always stressed the necessity of going to college.
“Whenever my parents wanted to stress the importance of education they always talked about their lives,” Villegas said. “[My dad] said, ‘Oh yeah, I didn’t go to college, but I went into the army and I made sure that you guys would have that chance, so … try to just do good in school.”
Villegas appreciates the Korean culture’s emphasis on education and family, and tries to take what she learns and apply it to her personal life.
“I definitely feel like exposing myself to new cultures is a … very important skill,” Villegas said. “I think it translates into how I look at life.”
Having just been accepted into pharmacy school, Villegas’ priority for education has paid off. Her dream is to become a pharmacist in Korea one day.
As we are touched by cultures in different ways, it becomes clear that there is no one right way to achieve your goals.
“My experience has always shown me that virtually anything is possible, and you can dream as big or as small as you like,” Cool wrote.
Reach writer Julia Park at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.