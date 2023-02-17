Loki Fish Company: Bringing fish to the community

Editor’s note: “Farm to Desk” is a biweekly column exploring the wonders of the University District Farmers Market, one vendor at a time.

In 1979, Pete Knutson and Hing Lau Ng bought a 1959 wooden gillnetter built on the Fraser River in New Westminster, Canada. They would later name the boat Loki, after the Norse god of mischief.

“Loki is pretty central in terms of surviving,” Knutson, the founder of Loki Fish Company, said. “He always survived between man and god. And Loki was the inventor of the fishing net, and he would also shapeshift. When the gods would try to punish him, he would turn into a salmon and escape.”

The legacy of the Loki name undoubtedly applies to Knutson’s life. The fisherman has been in the fishing industry for 51 years, and since then, he has managed to survive both boat burnings and sinkings.

The Loki Fish Company founder’s fishing journey began in 1972, when he returned home to Everett after being kicked out of Stanford for participating in protests against the Vietnam War. Knutson’s search for a job would kickstart a fishing career spanning several decades.

“Down the street, there was a commercial fisherman,” Knutson said. “I went back into fishing and the old fishermen would laugh at me because here’s this upwardly mobile kid who’s back doing manual labor with us.”

Over the course of the next several years, Knutson worked on large commercial fishing boats. Knutson disliked how the boats operated, especially in terms of how they treated the fish. He explained that the fish were treated as a “commodity.”

Knutson’s experience in the commercial fishing industry ignited a passion for environmental issues, especially taking responsibility for protecting the salmon and their habitats.

“I just didn’t want to be a taker,” Knutson said. “Just taking fish, harvesting fish. I also wanted to be a giver.”

Loki Fish Company is involved in every step of the fishing and selling process, selling directly to folks rather than going through large commercial fishing markets.

Throughout the next few decades, Knutson was involved in many fights for environmental justice, such as protests in the ‘80s against Rio Tinto, a mining company that wanted to destroy a salmon habitat in Ketchikan, Alaska for mining purposes, and campaigning in the ‘90s for Bill Clinton’s Northwest Forest Plan.

The fisherman later attended grad school at UW, writing his dissertation on the culture of commercial fishing. Today, Knutson teaches anthropology at Seattle Central College.

“It’s been kind of a blur, now that I’m older and looking back at my life, thinking about what a maelstrom of political activity that the fishing industry and my involvement has been,” Knutson said.

Knutson’s son and fellow UW alum, Jonah Knutson, started running the Loki in 2006.

Jonah Knutson’s involvement in the family business started at a young age when he became a deckhand on the 1959 gillnetter at 10 years old, and between the ages of 18 and 25, he was a full-time salmon season deckhand on the Loki.

Jonah Knutson grew up surrounded by the fishing industry. What started as a childhood fascination became a summer job in college, and later became a livelihood.

Now as the captain of the Loki, he described his first experience fishing, which took place in Puget Sound. Most of the fishing took place during late evenings when the sky changed from light to dark. Most animal and fish activity happens during this time.

“Just coming out on deck and my eyes pop out of my head, you know?” Jonah Knutson said. “There’d be fish everywhere … I’m like, ‘How did this happen?’ It’s sort of a magical thing for a kid to behold. Now, I still feel that similar excitement whenever we pull in the net and see what we got.”

Loki Fish Company has fisheries both in southeast Alaska and Puget Sound. They work with several other boats, including Pete Knutson’s newer boat, the Njord, a 1973 gillnetter with a fiberglass hull.

The Alaska season spans from mid-June to mid-September, and the fall Puget Sound chum season typically occurs around mid-October through November.

The bulk of Loki Fish’s fishing occurs in the Alaska fishery.

“You have a lot more intact ecosystems [there],” Jonah Knutson said.

In Puget Sound, population development and the paving of the flood lane alters the behavior of rivers, which significantly impacts fish populations, particularly species such as Coho salmon. The changes to the river environment through the construction of dams and urban development severely hinder the salmons’ ability to swim up the river.

Replacing permeable soil with pavement leads to water flushing straight into rivers, both causing the rivers to run faster and adding an excess of pollutants.

“You go down to the Green River or the Duwamish and there are office parks right up against the shoreline,” Jonah Knutson said. “It’s not all office parks in Eastern Washington, but they have huge dams that have cut off large swaths of habitat.”

Both Pete and Jonah Knutson share a passion for protecting these ecosystems and the species they support.

“Everyone is committed to producing beautiful fish,” Pete Knutson said. “We always say these fish come out of the water beautiful, we just try not to screw them up.”

In the early ‘90s, Loki Fish Company sold their fish at local grocery stores and coops. They were later forced out of grocery stores by big economic players.

“It was at that point that we realized that if we don’t do something different in terms of going [directly] to the people, we wouldn’t be able to sustain this anymore,” Pete Knutson said.

Loki Fish Company began selling at farmers markets in the late ‘90s when farmers markets were still fairly young. For context, the University District Farmers Market, the largest and oldest farm-and-food-only market in Seattle, was established in 1993.

Dylan Knutson, Pete Knutson’s son, spearheaded the farmers market program. Today, Jonah Knutson’s partner, Luz, is in charge of Loki Fish’s farmers market involvement.

“It’s nice being a part of the local food community,” Jonah Knutson said. “It’s a natural fit for small fisheries to be integrated into that.”

Pete Knutson echoed this sentiment.

“Farming and fishing, these are fundamental industries,” Pete Knutson said. “They go back a long way. It’s just about feeding people. There’s some intrinsic meaning there.”

Jonah Knutson recommends buying the whole fish because customers don’t pay for extra processing, and it uses less plastic packaging. Loki Fish Company offers smaller whole fish, such as pink salmon, which weigh about 2 to 3 pounds and consist of four to five servings.

Loki Fish offers high-quality pink, keta, and chum salmon. If students aren’t able to purchase whole fish, the fishing company also sells 6-ounce, pre-packaged boneless portions.

As a part of both the fishing community and farmers market, Loki Fish Company has left an indelible mark on the Seattle food community. Pete Knutson shared his overwhelming appreciation for farmers markets and the community they provide.

“The farmers market movement came from the bottom-up,” Pete Knutson said. “People are concerned about what they call food sovereignty or food autonomy. We should be supporting these, these are really important.”

The University District Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Northeast 50th Street and 52nd Street on the Ave.

