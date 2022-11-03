Magus Books takes on Wallingford with new location

On Friday, Oct. 28, a nook adorned with book-lined shelves and quotes painted high on the walls formally welcomed the community, poets, and readers alike to a new chapter in the life of Magus Books. The grand opening of Wallingford Magus Annex celebrated the new space that would serve as the second location to the familiar U-District favorite.

The store first opened its doors on Oct. 15, followed by a recent grand opening. Magus Books, currently owned by husband and wife Hanna McElroy and Chris Weimer, has bought and sold used books at their brick-and-mortar store in the U-District for over 40 years, before the expansion came to fruition.

The space was previously occupied by Open Books: A Poem Emporium, one of the few poetry-only bookstores in the United States. After over 25 years at the Wallingford storefront, the store relocated to a larger space in Pioneer Square under new ownership this past March.

McElroy said there was originally no plan for a second location until the building remained on the market and the opportunity for expansion presented itself.

“It all happened in a period of about eight weeks,” McElroy said. “It was sort of serendipity.”

After buying up a portion of Open Books’ poetry collection, the couple partnered with friends to purchase the entire duplex, allowing the space to remain one of Wallingford’s only bookstores. The group plans to rent out the residential unit above the storefront as an Airbnb or apartment.

The store still references its roots as a poetry shop, as the owners opted to leave up the previous owner’s quotes painted to the wall. The walls are embellished with quotes like “One reads poetry with one’s nerves” from poet Wallace Stevens, and “Successions of words are so agreeable” from novelist Gertrude Stein. The store will continue to carry a selection of poetry titles, alongside other works of mystery, philosophy, politics, art, and more.

The annex aims not to just be a space for leftover books from the U-District space, but its own unique spot that is distinct from the first location.

“I want this to be as much of a destination as the other store,” McElroy said.

Weimer echoed this belief.

“Like the store in the U-District, we're a general bookstore,” Weimer said. “We hopefully have something for everyone.”

At just 500 square feet, the new space will carry less inventory than the original, but have just as much variety, with little overlap between the titles carried at the two stores. This Wallingford location will continue to purchase used books and the selections will remain handpicked and specifically curated by Magus’ small staff.

Wallingford Magus Annex is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The store’s address and contact information can be found on the Magus Books website.

