‘Meant to be making music’

Since 2008, Rain City Rock Camp has combined music education and gender-responsive programming to create a space that allows folks of marginalized genders a unique experience of expression and freedom.

Rain City Rock Camp operates weeklong youth day camps and weekend-long camps for adults throughout the year. Girls, cisgender and transgender, as well as gender-expansive individuals, learn to play instruments, form bands, and attend workshops. Their program culminates in a showcase performance at a Seattle venue.

Here, no experience is required. The only thing campers need to bring is an eagerness to get loud and to challenge a music landscape that has for so long been ruled by cisgender men.

“It’s not too hard to notice out in the world, when Rolling Stone releases, say, the ‘100 Greatest Guitarists,’” Carly Toyer, co-program manager at the organization, said. “Maybe we’ll get one or two women or nonbinary people on that list.”

Rain City Rock Camp believes that by empowering individuals, music education transforms into a fundamental tool for social change. They amplify marginalized voices through workshops, ranging in topics from identity and activism to body power.

“This is about reminding youth and folks who had to fight for spaces in music, and in other spheres as well, [that] this is a space for you, this is a space for your voice,” board member Michelle Morado said. “We want [them] to know it matters.”

At Rock Camp, creativity trumps perfection, and rock ceases to become a genre, but a mindset.

“In the world, if you are not a cis dude, you are encouraged to make yourself small, to minimize, to apologize for being in the way when you are just in the world,” Toyer said. “The essence of it is that we want you to feel comfortable getting loud and taking up space.”

In 2019, Morado was one of such campers, spending a weekend at adult camp after coming to understand that this organization exhibited something great. They grew up with a lot of exposure to music and arts education, but like many of us, as life carried on and they became an adult, they drifted further and further away from music.

“I signed up, and I will say that it really did change the direction of my life,” Morado said. “When I came to camp, I considered myself formerly a musician, and that changed by the end of the weekend.”

After volunteering and operating across many different positions at camp, Morado now serves on Rain City Rock Camp’s board. Their commitment isn’t atypical; in fact, in its 15 years of operation, Rock Camp has curated a community of passionate musicians who continue to return.

Bands learn to create a group environment of respect and encouragement, emphasizing healthy boundaries that encourage self-care, to begin making a community that supports its members as much as possible.

“The outside world of camp is more guided by patriarchal and white supremacist culture,” Toyer said. “I think people come out of camp hoping that we can infiltrate [and] bring rock camp out into the world.”

Rain City Rock Camp is part of a worldwide movement of girls rock camps. Given Seattle’s historic importance in the music industry, with so many legendary bands to its name, one can see why creating a space for non-cis men to share in that inheritance is so important.

“Participants are constantly reminded how music is a part of our city’s history, and we want them to know that they can make history, too,” Toyer said. “If it’s through music, we can help them.”

Rain City Rock Camp’s SoundCloud provides a taste of the campers’ talents, and you can experience the bands live by attending their showcases. If you’re interested in rocking out yourself, applications for their adult camp are now open for anyone over 21 that identifies with a marginalized gender.

Rain City Rock Camp also encourages any and all community members to volunteer, with no previous musical experience necessary. As a nonprofit, they rely on volunteers, as well as community fundraising to keep their mission alive.

“It’s not about the money at all, or how good you are,” Sára Mustre-del Río, operations and administrative manager, said. “It’s just about giving youth of marginalized communities, and adults, of course, that opportunity to believe that music is a space for them and they are meant to be making music.”

Reach writer Laura Schladetzky at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LSchladetzky

