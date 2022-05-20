Mixed drinks — on a budget

Editor’s note: “Blasted on a Budget” is a biweekly column providing tips and tricks on how to drink alcohol — responsibly — as a penniless college student.
You’re reading the words of mixed drink connoisseurs. As the inventors of beerzona (half beer, half Arizona Arnold Palmer), vodwalla (vodka and Odwalla), and Dr. Dyna-wine (Safeway’s knockoff Dr. Pepper — Dr. Dynamite — and wine), we have strong experience in the world of mixed drinks. To prove our greatness, we bought seven mixers and rounded up all our forgotten alcohol to discover the next great drink. In total, we both spent $16 — talk about “on a budget.”
But amateurs mix. We are purely testers now, so we told our roommates to combine these liquids however they wanted (our first mistake).
Drink #1: Orange Fanta, blue raspberry Bang, and peach lemonade Smirnoff vodka
Grayson Irwin: While this drink may cause heart problems, it was the most enjoyable. A nice mix of flavors combined with no apparent taste of alcohol — despite there being a generous amount — paved the way for what we thought would be a fun and innovative night. [8.5/10]
Charlie Darnall: A red herring for sure. I drank this and envisioned my roommates and I pitching it on “Shark Tank.” Aside from the slight aftertaste of the vodka and the full-body jittering the Bang provided, I enjoyed this drink wholeheartedly. [9/10]
Drink #2: Organics chocolate milk and Fairbanks port wine
GI: No. This is when we realized asking our roommates to mix the drinks was a mistake. This was mixed simply to induce pain and suffering. It may be my fault. It was fate that my past support for the mixing of chocolate milk and vodka did not go unpunished. [Not Good/10]
CD: This was disgusting. The Kardashian children are being poisoned. [0/10]
Realizing we are not wine connoisseurs and may just not understand the flavor, we brought in a good friend of ours and alleged alcohol drinker, Bob Buchanan. He only dry-heaved over the sink for a couple of seconds.
Drink #3: Strawberry banana Body Armor, Orange Fanta, and Hennessy
GI: If you like Hennessy, you’ll like this drink. But if you like Hennessy and are in possession of it, you would have no reason to waste it on this drink. And if you are the rare college student in possession of Hennessy, I truly hope you’re not reading this article. We are a bad influence. [4.371/10]
CD: I knew this was going to be bad and it was. The Fanta took a backseat to a witch’s brew of Hennessy and Body Armor; but I barely tasted the Hennessy. It was just like someone dumped dirt in my Body Armor. This one wasn’t a drink, but an experiment. Just for science — no thrills. [3/10]
Drink #4: Simply apple juice, Cosmic Crisp hard cider, and Captain Morgan spiced rum
GI: Just take a shot of rum and chase it with the hard cider — much more efficient. [5/10]
CD: This was a lot, but I only tasted the spiced rum — I guess I have uniquely precise taste buds. I pondered this and realized I was four drinks in. [4/10]
Drink #5: Blue raspberry Bang, Shirley Temple soda pop, peach lemonade Smirnoff vodka, and peach schnapps
GI: Don’t remember. [7/10]
CD: Don’t remember. [10/10]
Drink #6: Fruit punch Powerade, Shirley Temple soda pop, and Jose Cuervo tequila
GI: I feel the same way about tequila as I do about Bill Nye: not a fan. If the tequila was replaced with a white liquor, this could actually make for a solid mixed drink. And no, I wasn’t the one who started the great Tulsa barn fire of ‘07. [4/10]
CD: I’m a huge Shirley Temple fan, although my grandpa once told me I was a “pansy” for drinking one. So when I saw my friend pour the bottled Shirley Temple into the mixing cup, I grinned. When I saw the Powerade, my smile faded, but remained. And when he lifted the Jose Cuervo, my smile morphed into having my mouth agape, followed by gagging. Tequila and I have a foggy relationship. [2/10]
Drink #7: Fruit punch Powerade, orange Fanta, and peach schnapps
GI: The final drink of the night. With about 20 different liquids and some recently devoured Ezell’s chicken in my stomach, I did not need this. But I thought about what Young Thug is going through, and knew he would want us to go on (if you want me to go in-depth about his RICO case, I could, since I’ve watched “Better Call Saul”). Final review: pretty good. [6.8/10]
CD: I think it was pretty good, but at this point, I was leaning on the fridge discussing a strategy to free Young Thug. Before I could drink more to really identify tastes, Bob distracted me by claiming that “the fog is coming.” [7/10]
Bob Buchanan: The fog is coming.
And that wraps up our mixed drink escapade. Although we did not succeed in finding the next big mixed drink, we got drunk along the way, and hopefully inspired you to mix together whatever leftover drinks are at your disposal. Tune in next time to see what further irreparable harm we do to our bodies.
Reach columnists Charlie Darnall and Grayson Irwin at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @charlied1211 and @graysonirwin16
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.