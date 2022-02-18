North and Central America hysteria

Editor’s note: “Huskies Abroad” is a bi-weekly column exploring UW’s extensive Study Abroad programs with recommendations on certain programs and destinations.
Across the Pacific Ocean from Oceania are the American continents. There is no shame in wanting to travel a little closer to home, especially when you’re in search of a more convenient time zone for calls back home. You could argue that transferring to an out-of-state university can also be considered “studying abroad,” but I want to focus on some of our underrated continental neighbors.
Whether you love snow or sandy beaches, North and Central America provide many options for the average tourist. Students, however, will have access to universities peppered throughout North and Central America and opportunities to learn the local languages. Not only will you experience a different perspective on “American life,” but you will also better understand the United States’ alignment with and influence over the countries you choose to study in.
Canada
North of the United States lies the second-largest country in the world with a population less than that of California. Canada is an expansive country known for its nature and hospitality, with various opportunities offered by UW to explore the country to your heart’s content.
The province of British Columbia is close and convenient for those who don’t want to travel too far from Seattle. The University of Victoria is only one ferry ride away, and as the capital of British Columbia, Victoria makes for a great destination to learn about Canadian culture and politics. The University of Victoria is British Columbia’s third-largest research institution and Canada’s leading university in deep-water seafloor observatory practices, according to the program brochure. The academic course load at the University of Victoria is similar to UW academic programs, so it should be relatively simple to adjust to as an exchange student from UW.
In this exchange program, you might have the opportunity to view the local Butchart Gardens or go whale watching near the island’s ports. From my personal experience, I would recommend taking a horse-carriage ride around Victoria’s British Columbia Parliament Buildings. I promise it’s magical.
Do you want to study French in a country outside of France? If so, Québec City in eastern Canada should pique your interest. The Laval French Language program offered by the University of Laval is an intensive course designed for students who are passionate about learning French and its local Canadian variation, Québécois. The program is tailored to each student’s language level and the university campus is close to the city center –– convenient for any student-tourist. Take a stroll through the UNESCO World Heritage site of Old Québec and learn about the influence of French settlement.
Costa Rica
In the beautiful rainforest country of Costa Rica, there is so much to learn about the land and its people. Costa Ricans have one of the highest life expectancies in the world and boast a high happiness index score as well. This small country in Central America embodies the phrase “pura vida,” meaning “pure life.” Not only is it a common greeting amongst Costa Rican people, but it also speaks to their way of life.
Nowhere is it more accessible to learn about Costa Rican culture and environments than SEFS Costa Rica: Natural and Cultural History of Costa Rica, an early fall start program designed to immerse students in the local culture and habitats. The program will take you around the country to explore Costa Rica’s tropical ecosystem and learn about the impacts that human activities and ecotourism have in shaping the natural world. This program does involve a lot of walking and hiking, but the views you encounter on your journey will be worth the physical exertion. The UW Study Abroad website also ensures that these hikes through the rainforest and along the beach have a 100% completion rate. Unless you’d like to be the first person to change that statistic, you should have little problem exploring Costa Rica on foot with supportive faculty by your side.
Mexico
Our southern neighbor Mexico is known for its flavorful food, welcoming people, and bright culture. While beach cities like Cancún are the more notable destinations that college students travel to during spring break, a trip to the less frequently visited sites in Mexico would serve students well in understanding more about the country’s culture.
One of the most urban areas in Mexico is its capital, Mexico City. The UW department of architecture offers Architecture Mexico: Mexico City almost every two years during spring quarter. This program highlights the urban and architectural paradoxes of the city as it relates to other cities in the United States, like Seattle. According to the program brochure, students will analyze the pros and cons of Mexico City’s recent economic growth that has led to both urban mobility and income inequality. Students will have the chance to engage with locals and take classes in critically-acclaimed Mexican architect Luis Barragán’s studio. To learn in the same space that was once occupied by such an influential contemporary architect is sure to be a great experience for anyone.
If you are more interested in learning about people rather than the buildings they occupy, the Spanish Oaxaca: Windows to Oaxaca – Study of Migratory Impacts on Communities & a Sustainable Development Case Study program might better suit your tastes. Instead of Mexico City, you will be exploring the diverse state of Oaxaca. According to the program brochure, one-third of Oaxacan residents speak one of the 16 different Indigenous languages local to the region. This program requires an intermediate understanding of Spanish as you will be living in Oaxacan homes with local families and attending the prestigious language school Instituto Cultural Oaxaca. Through this program, you will be examining the migration patterns of Indigenous and mestizo populations in Mexico and the current social practices of Oaxacan communities. You will immerse yourself in the local market and farm culture and also get a chance to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with the locals. In Mexico, you’d be right to expect a thrilling and beautiful experience.
Panama
Let’s travel down to the country that links Central and South America: Panama. According to the Embassy of Panama, it is the only country in the world where you can see the sun rise in the Pacific Ocean and set in the Atlantic Ocean. Panama is also home to the Panama Canal, the artificial waterway that connects these two oceans together. The country is rich in history as a former Spanish colony and trade hub as well as a home to one of the most biodiverse lands in the world.
The SIT Study Abroad Panama: Tropical Ecology, Marine Ecosystems, and Biodiversity Conservation program will give you a chance to explore environmental and conservation issues within Panama’s mangrove forests, seagrass beds, and coral reefs. Instead of standard university accommodation, this program offers five homestay experiences that will expose students to local Panamanian culture and customs. According to the program brochure, Panama is one of the most important base locations for the United Nations and would also be a great place for students to understand Panama’s history through an international lens.
The United States often sidelines North and Central America, but each country here is just as worthy of traveling to and studying in as any one of our 50 states. You can choose to explore the snowy mountaintops in Canada or the beautiful beaches of Costa Rica, and will see all that North and Central America has to offer outside of the Seattle perspective.
