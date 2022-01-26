Notable places to check out while you’re at UW

The University of Washington acknowledges the Coast Salish peoples of this land which touches the shared waters of all tribes and bands within the Suquamish, Tulalip, and Muckleshoot nations.
More than 46,000 people roam UW’s 703-acre campus, which is much bigger than Disneyland — some might even say more magical. There are many places to visit and see on campus, but here are a few notable spots.
The HUB
The HUB is a community center for campus life and activities. It houses many things such as RSOs, ASUW offices, the Bike Shop, HUB Games, the Husky Den Food Court, Q Center, and a Starbucks location. Wherever you go, there is always something fun happening in this building.
Grieg Garden
Located south of Thompson Hall, Grieg Garden is a quiet space filled with flowering shrubs and tall standing trees. It is the perfect place to pause, sit on a bench, and enjoy a nice day.
“I would probably say one of my favorite places on campus is Grieg Garden, especially during the spring and summer when it’s nice,” Lauren Witty, a campus tour guide, said. “During the summer, you’ll see art classes in the garden.”
Wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ – Intellectual House
Heading north past the Music Building is the wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ – Intellectual House, a space for American Indian and Alaska Native students to explore leadership opportunities within their tribal communities.
Residence Halls
Seventy-one percent of students live on campus during their first year. North and West Campus are sights to see if you want to see student life in action. In North Campus lies Denny Field, where you can find students playing spikeball or basketball. On West Campus, you can pay a visit to the District Market and grab a couple of your favorite snacks.
The Quad
“That's a no-brainer,” Wien Sillevis Smitt, another campus tour guide, said. “The quad is one of the most famous places on campus.”
The Quad is famous for the Yoshino cherry trees that bloom rosy-pink flowers each spring. As a main tourist attraction at UW, people visit this space often. On nice days, people bring their picnic blankets here to work on homework or catch up with friends.
Suzzallo Library
South of the Quad is Suzzallo Library. Suzzallo lives in Red Square, alongside Kane Hall, Gerberding Hall, Odegaard Undergraduate Library, and Meany Hall. On the face of Suzzallo are 18 figures overlooking Red Square –– they all represent major contributors to learning and culture, including Leonardo da Vinci, Galileo Galilei, and William Shakespeare.
There are three figures at the entrance above the door. Each figure represents a stage of learning: thought, inspiration, and mastery. The placement of the figures are intended to help students achieve their goals through UW’s academic environment and extracurricular opportunities.
Inside Suzzallo, a grand stone staircase leads to the Suzzallo Reading Room, which is well-known for looking similar to the inside of Hogwarts from the “Harry Potter” movies.
Drumheller Fountain, Rainier Vista, and Husky Stadium
Looking south of Suzzallo on a clear day, you can see Mt. Rainer in all its glory. Toward the south end of campus sits Drumheller Fountain. Once known as Frosh Pond, a fabled campus tradition had upperclassmen throw new students into the fountain. While students ostensibly no longer participate in this tradition, some students do choose to jump in voluntarily.
East of Drumheller fountain is Husky Stadium, dubbed by the UW Athletics department as “The Greatest Setting in College Football.” The structured metal roof is designed to trap and amplify sound at over 100 decibels. Husky Stadium is known for being one of the loudest stadiums in the nation. When football season rolls around, Huskies from all over come together to cheer on the Dawgs.
Blocked Out
In front of the entrance to Mary Gates Hall lies a structure called “Blocked Out.” Built by two students, Jaebadiah Gardner and Sumona Das Gupta, in 2003, the monument was built in response to the commission of a statue honoring a football coach whose racist actions against Black players had been overlooked. Gardner and Gupta wanted to create an inclusive moment representing diversity. This monument reflects on the past, present, and future of UW. The full history of the monument can be found in an article called “Common Ground,” written by Eric McHenry.
These are many notable spots on campus. You can download the “University of Washington Tours” app and take a self-guided tour through campus. Prospective students and visitors can also register for a 75-minute campus tour and learn about UW’s admission process.
