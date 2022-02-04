Oceania Mania

Editor’s note: “Huskies Abroad” is a bi-weekly column exploring UW’s extensive Study Abroad programs with recommendations on certain programs and destinations.
Last week, we took a trip around Asia to highlight some of the most eye-catching study abroad programs UW has to offer. Today we take a trip to Asia’s southern companion: Oceania.
Considered the smallest continent in the world by land area because of several island nations, study abroad programs in Oceania make use of their close proximity to the various natural beauties you will encounter on this continent. Whether you decide to chill in Australia and learn about ecology or take a trip to one of the islands to its east, I have compiled a list to help you find the perfect program.
Australia and New Zealand have suspended exchanges for their upcoming autumn semester due to the ongoing pandemic and travel restrictions, according to the Study Abroad office, but the programs below remain an option for the future.
Australia
Known for its diverse wildlife and bustling coastal populations, Australia is one of the most visited study abroad destinations in recent years. It makes sense, considering the country is right next to the Great Barrier Reef, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
If you love nature, Australia is the right place to be. More specifically, SIT Study Abroad Australia: Rainforest, Reef, and Cultural Ecology would be the best program for you. During this semester-long program in the coastal city of Cairns you will get the chance to learn about diverse habitats and environments in the wet tropics and gain valuable insight into the environment from Indigenous Australians. In this dynamic course you will get the chance to conduct an independent study project on any approved environmental topic of interest; according to the program brochure, interested students should have some course experience in environmental studies, ecology, biology, or other related fields before applying.
Maybe you want to utilize your STEM skills in Australia but the Great Barrier Reef isn’t really for you. Take a trip to the other side of Australia for the University of Western Australia’s Summer Down Under research training program. This intensive eight-week summer research program is affiliated with UW’s College of Engineering and is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to get an insider's perspective on how research is conducted at Australian universities. According to their website, this program is offered both online and in-person in Australia.
There are plenty of other opportunities to explore in Australia with exchange programs — UW has relationships with major universities like the University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney, which offer much more fluidity in your chosen coursework. If you do plan to go to Australia, all I ask is that you take a picture of a platypus for me.
New Zealand
Have you ever felt like you were more fond of sheep than people? Did you ever want to explore islands mostly untouched from human excavation? If so, New Zealand has all that you desire. It’s home to the wonderful Kiwi bird, Kiwi people, and the kiwi fruit, and it might serve as a great temporary home for you, too.
New Zealand’s largest and highest-ranked university is the University of Auckland, and with UW’s Direct Exchange Program, you will get a chance to study there. Known as the “City of Sails,” Auckland boasts a multicultural community of Māori, Pacific, European, and Asian cultures, with courses from the university that reflect these intertwined experiences. If you are a Foster student, there is a specific departmental exchange that might be a better fit for you to narrow down your course catalog.
If you want to explore New Zealand’s South Island more than its North Island, the University of Canterbury offers another neat exchange program that will allow you to experience both city living and natural scenery. The region of Canterbury is known for being a foodie’s dream, with much of the country’s meats, seafood, dairy, and wine being cultivated there for domestic consumption and export. You will find it hard to be bored in Canterbury’s largest city Christchurch, conveniently placed between the snowy Southern Alps — perfect for skiing — and the Banks Peninsula — think vibrant beaches and harbors.
UW’s Study Abroad site wants students to keep in mind, however, that New Zealand universities are known for putting a greater emphasis on independent learning compared to programs you might find here in the United States. A significant amount of rigorous independent learning and research goes into these institutions. While they might seem daunting for students, you will still receive some valuable support from your faculty members in these world-class institutions.
Samoa
A great way to learn about Oceanian culture is to travel to one of the many Polynesian islands off the coast of Australia. Samoa is a small archipelago country with nine islands and a culture unique in its gender identities, roles, and relationships with religion. I am not qualified to speak on this topic, but Samoan people offer their own great insight on nonbinary acceptance in this island country.
SIT Study Abroad Samoa: Social and Environmental Change in Oceania is a program that explores the social, economic, and political dynamics that came with globalization, westernization, and climate change in Samoa and Oceania as a whole. Not only will you explore Apia, the capital of Samoa, but you will get to know local Polynesian culture. You will also get the chance to learn about the effects climate change has had on Samoans, with rising ocean tides raising concerns over future habitability. You will experience both the beauty and sorrow that comes with living in a wondrous island nation in an increasingly “modernizing” world.
These Oceanian study abroad programs dig deep into the cultural identity of their native peoples and are a crucial way for students to immerse themselves in the different cultures in this region of the world. Of course there are far more programs to explore in Oceania, and those can all be found on UW’s Study Abroad Index.
