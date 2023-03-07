Off the Rez: Great coffee with Native roots

Editor’s note: “The Weekly Grind” is a weekly column reviewing the various coffee shops and study outlets in the U-District.

It has finally come time for me to conclude my winter quarter of weekly café reviews, with one last afternoon of drinking coffee and awkwardly approaching coffee shop patrons for interviews.

Last week, I ventured past the Ave to explore Poindexter Coffee, the first café not part of the Ave. This week, I decided to break the formula in a different direction by staying on campus with a visit to the Off the Rez café.

Located inside the Burke Museum, Off the Rez is an independent company that draws inspiration from Indigenous recipes and ingredients. The company goes beyond just the coffee shop, with a food truck and catering service.

Off the Rez began when couple Mark McConnell and Cecilia Rikard opened Seattle’s first Native food truck, drawing inspiration from the food Mark grew up with. Their food truck quickly drew publicity as a result of its unique nature, allowing the brand to expand.

The Burke is Off the Rez’s only permanent location, and serves their signature recipes along with classic coffee options. While their food menu is the focus, they have a significant coffee bar and staff. If coffee isn’t your thing, they have quite a few non-caffeinated options as well as canned alcoholic beverages. The café is located at the very front of the museum, with its own entrance and seating area.

Being so close to the center of campus, I’ve visited Off the Rez quite a few times. It is almost always busy, and this time was no different. The café balances groups of museum tourists as well as students in the area, and almost always feels packed to the brim. I have always been able to find table space one way or another, as they have two bar seating areas and larger group tables.

If you are willing to take your coffee to go, there does appear to be seating in the museum just outside the café as well. Similarly, the large steps outside the museum work as great outdoor seating when the weather allows it.

The café has a pleasant buzz to it; it’s high in energy, but never too loud. The space appears pretty equally divided between groups conversing and those deep in work. Almost everyone seems to find a table space that works for them, despite the smaller size.

The Wi-Fi in the café seemed to work fine, but you can also stay connected to UW’s Wi-Fi as it is only a few feet away from the School of Law. Outlet access isn't necessarily abundant, but easy enough to find, if in a pinch. I found the large windows to be a highlight, and it is clear that this café thrives in the summertime.

Overall, I found the atmosphere of Off the Rez to be a better study environment than I originally expected. While technically on campus, the large non-student customer base makes you feel like you're in a new area. All things considered, I give Off the Rez 3.5/5 for study-ability.

Moving on to affordability, Off the Rez is expensive. While my relatively simple drink — an iced Americano with oat milk — came out to be $4.30, it is clear that more complicated drinks quickly add up. They don’t clearly list the price of their alternative milks and flavorings, but my mental math would put alternative milks at about $1 extra, significantly more than other local coffee shops in the area.

A 12-ounce Americano as listed on their menu is $3.30, and they don’t appear to charge extra for making your drink iced. I talked to a few other customers, who noted the high price of their drinks as well. The café does feature a large variety of flavorings and seasonal options, however, they come with a high price. With that being said, I give Off the Rez 2/5 stars for affordability.

While expensive, I think quality is certainly the highlight of this coffee shop. My iced Americano was very good, and I could tell the espresso was fresh ground and strong. The oatmilk had a great ratio, and blended well with the flavors of the coffee.

It is clear that Off the Rez prioritizes quality above anything, and doesn't sacrifice the coffee standards of the café for their food menu. It certainly presents itself as a place to splurge on a good cup of coffee and snack every once and a while. Despite being busy, it is clear that the staff care about upholding the store’s values and level of service. I rate Off the Rez 4.5/5 for quality.

Averaging all categories together, Off the Rez receives a score of 3.3/5 stars.

While a bit of a walk for our West Campus peers, anyone living north of Red Square should absolutely take the short trip over to the Burke, if you are ever willing to bend your budget a little for a great cup of coffee.

With the quarter coming to a close, and my inevitable running out of U-District cafés, we have come to the end of the hunt for the perfect coffee shop.

If I have learned anything, it is that there is really no such thing as a perfect spot. Everyone prefers a different type of coffee and a different study environment, and the past seven reviews will have hopefully guided you to the best spot for you.

As for me, I have managed to find something I loved about every place I’ve reviewed, and I have found myself incorporating all of them into my study-spot rotation. As dead week and finals approach, I hope you can do the same and get your grind on.

Reach columnist Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.