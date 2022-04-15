Editor’s Note: Banchan Boyz (BCB) is a biweekly column dedicated to exploring the food of Deborah Kwon’s childhood and turning Kyle Bender into a Koreaboo.
Kyle Bender: So it just came to my attention that Deb didn’t know how to cook rice in a rice cooker until LAST YEAR. LIKE SHE KNEW HOW TO COOK IT IN A POT (WHICH IS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE DIFFICULT) BUT NOT A RICE COOKER? WHAT?
Deborah Kwon: OK, in my defense … OK, I don’t have much of a defense. Except for the fact that I moved out for the very first time this school year. And to stir the pot even more (haha get it), on the topic of this article — Korean barbecue (KBBQ) — I think I’ve had KBBQ fewer times than the amount of fingers I can count on one hand. More oops.
B: I, on the other hand, just love the larger BBQ umbrella. I specifically remember gunning for the grilled beef skewers at family parties and eating nothing besides that and rice. Our experience at this week’s BCB location, Palmi Korean BBQ, reminded me of that experience.
K: However, when we went to Palmi, I was reminded of the fact that meat does, indeed, taste good. I don’t buy a ton of it anymore when I go grocery shopping just because I don’t like prepping it, but the food was good. We initially walked in to do the whole KBBQ experience but decided against it after seeing the prices and reflecting on our wallets as college students. Instead, we got their LA short ribs and spicy marinated pork stand-alone entrees.
B: I can’t express how upset I was: 1) seeing that getting raw meat to cook at your table was a minimum $60-70 charge because they required you to buy two plates — and each plate was like $35 and 2) not getting to cook any of our own food; it was the entire reason for us going, and my meal was ruined after learning these things.
K: Yeah, and I was very, very confused why the prices were so high for a restaurant in a college town. I know KBBQ is expensive, but still; also, because I love grilling KBBQ possibly more than eating it. But anyways, I digress. Starting off with the LA short ribs, this is generally my favorite KBBQ dish to eat, and possibly the only one I consistently enjoy. They were well-marinated and enjoyable at Palmi, a good portion for me to split with Kyle, but they weren’t really a standout compared to the other times I’ve eaten it.
B: Honestly, our food was mid. Not in a derogatory way, but in the truest sense of the word. Nothing was bad per se, but nothing was really stellar either. Palmi is most likely going to only be good when your parents take you and pay for the meal.
K: So basically — at least for the LA ribs — we’d give it a solid 7.5. I have pretty similar thoughts on the spicy pork as well. It was enjoyable, but nothing super distinct from every other time I’ve had a spicy pork dish. It’s a 7 for me.
B: The 반찬 (Banchan) was … fine? We gave it a 7. There definitely wasn’t the best selection, and they didn’t give us that much either; the price wasn’t anything impressive. Everything felt almost too expensive, but not so expensive that we wouldn’t eat there. We gave their price a 7.
K: In our opinion, the best part about Palmi was probably the vibe. Throughout the meal, we both made comments about the music playing, really making us feel like we were back at an elementary school dance with Katy Perry and Taio Cruz on in the background. We give Palmi’s vibe a 9.
B: Overall, we give Palmi a 7.5/10. While it’s not the worst place you can go, it’s definitely not the best. Go for a special occasion or if your parents are visiting, but save your regular dinner night for something else.
K: And to end today’s article, we present a playlist of songs from the iconic Anderson .Paak, who we recently learned is Korean.
Reach Opinion Editor Deborah Kwon and Development Editor Kyle Bender at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @scoobydeeby and @avatar_kyle.
