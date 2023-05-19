Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce: Creating a home at the market

Editor’s note: “Farm to Desk” is a biweekly column exploring the wonders of the University District Farmers Market, one vendor at a time.

One evening in April 2021 in a kitchen in New Orleans, with the last streaks of sunlight streaming in through the windows and the smell of grilled steak wafting through the air, Tony Wilson made a garlic and mango habanero hot sauce to pair with his carne asada taco dinner.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wilsons, like many other families around the world, amped up their home cooked meals and creativity in the kitchen. After being laid off during the pandemic, Wilson spent time at home watching cooking shows and replicating recipes with his family.

When Wilson posted photos of his hot sauce on Instagram, an influx of positive comments and questions about buying it prompted Wilson to found Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce. While he cooked the hot sauce, his wife designed labels for the bottles.

Papa Tony’s sold 300 bottles in their first month of sales.

“A lot of things that have been with the success of Papa Tony’s is really me being aligned with myself and the universe,” Wilson said.

Wilson attributes the business’ success not only to his understanding of himself and his intuition, but also to his family’s support and involvement in Papa Tony’s. He deeply appreciates the support and love he receives from his wife, mom, and daughter.

The kitchen remains an important place for the Wilson family, both as a space for making and sharing food and also a setting in which Wilson and his mom collaborate and connect over food. Wilson calls being in the kitchen a “cathartic release.” When he and his mom cook together, they talk about everything from the family to celebrity gossip.

Last year, Wilson was on his own in the kitchen. Now that his mom is in the kitchen with him, he knows he can rely on her to express her thoughts about the hot sauce, whether they are about the color or the taste.

“I feel like … our culture breeds us to have this life of solitude and family comes exactly last and, you know, get this job and work these 60, 70 hours a week and barely have time for your family,” Wilson said. “That to me is not sustainable, and that’s not how I want to live my life.”

Family is central to the values of Papa Tony’s. Wilson sees the hot sauce and farmers markets as opportunities to become closer to his family and the people in his community. The Wilsons often go to the markets together to socialize and connect with the other vendors and their families.

“My daughter has spent $60 [at the farmers market],” Wilson said. “She’s 4 years old.”

Wilson’s daughter was also the inspiration behind Papa Tony’s name.

“She calls me ‘Papa,’” Wilson said. “And then one day, two years ago, before I started the business, she learned that my name was Tony. And so she started calling me Papa Tony. I ended up starting the business and, like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go with that, Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce.’”

Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce started selling their hot sauce at the Heron’s Nest along the Duwamish Greenbelt, an outdoor education facility aiming to empower and spread awareness about the Duwamish Tribe.

The business later began selling hot sauce at the West Seattle Farmers Market. The transition to the farmers market was a major milestone for Wilson because Papa Tony’s is based in West Seattle.

As for the University District Farmers Market, Wilson sees it as an opportunity to connect across generations, as the market is a hub for a variety of people, including elderly folks, families, and college students. A strong sense of community links many of Seattle’s farmers markets to one another.

Wilson views connections with local businesses and farms as essential. Sourcing locally contributes to building relationships both personally and professionally.

“These are folks who are putting their hearts and souls into things,” Wilson said. “I say the best food in Washington comes from places that don’t have brick and mortars, i.e. the farmers markets.”

Wilson recommends all of their flavors, especially the Caribbean Crush Hot Sauce, the Garlic Habanero Hot Sauce, and Papa Tony’s best seller, the Mango Habanero Hot Sauce, which pairs especially well with breakfast burritos.

A few years ago, Wilson would have never imagined making and selling hot sauce for a living. This week, Papa Tony’s recently won the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce award for 2023 Westside Emerging Business of the Year.

On Tuesday, Wilson posted a photo with the award on Instagram. The caption reads, “I’m doing pretty damn well if you ask me!”

The University District Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between 50th Street and 52nd Street on the Ave.

