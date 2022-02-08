‘Photograph 51’: A portrait of a woman overlooked

In a typical biology class, one learns that James Watson and Francis Crick discovered the structure of the DNA molecule. It is a fact that has been ingrained into our textbooks for years. However, the story of Rosalind Franklin has recently garnered more attention.
Franklin was the scientist who actually discovered the structure of DNA using X-ray diffraction; the clearest photograph — the one that conclusively revealed the structure — was photograph 51.
The Anna Ziegler play “Photograph 51” dives into Franklin’s story, uncovering how she made this discovery and how her work was stolen. It is a play interested in time and memory, about how one decision can seal a person’s fate.
Amanda Rountree, a second-year MFA directing student, directed the UW School of Drama’s production of the show. Rountree had been interested in doing the play for a while and was excited to direct it as a mainstage production.
“Discovering this play was a great revelation to me, just because it was doing so many of the things that I was interested in with those kinds of untold stories,” Rountree said. “But I also think it's the play’s fascination with time and memory and legacy, which are also all very interesting questions to me.”
The play is set mainly in the laboratories of King’s College London; it is made of two lab benches and a few stools, which move around as needed. The whirlwind shifting of the set during the performance was fitting, keeping with the fast pace of the play.
The play also felt purposefully rushed, as characters raced to be the first ones to find the structure of DNA. This tempo was incredibly effective in placing the audience in the position of the characters.
One of the most notable qualities of the play was its characters; I found that each character in the ensemble of six shined in their own way. Watson, played by Nic Morden, had such abundant energy with a distinctly American manner. Don Caspar, played by Gabriel Trimbur, provided the play with a much-needed warmth.
Joellen Sweeney, who played Franklin, shined in her role. Sweeney did an excellent job of balancing her character’s stone cold facade with her inner kindness and softness. She is a complex character, influenced by the inescapable sexism and antisemitism of the time period. Sweeney’s acting allowed the audience to empathize with the character, flawed though she may be.
Nick Bryant, a third year MFA acting student, played Maurice Wilkins, who was Franklin’s partner at King’s College London. Wilkins was the one who showed photograph 51 to Watson, leading to the publication of their paper on the structure of DNA, and later on, their Nobel Prize.
“I'm a huge proponent of stories about mediocrity, as silly as that sounds,” Bryant said. “I really love people who push themselves, but they never quite get it, for whatever reason. And I think Wilkins is a giant proponent of mediocrity because he's a brilliant man, you know. He discovers radar technology after this is over. There's a lot of other things that happen in his life, but he kind of falls to the wayside in history — and so does Rosalind.”
The relationships between the characters in the play was also powerful. Watson and Crick have a wonderful, humorous relationship. Ray Gosling, played by Nate Maszak, is Franklin’s and Wilkins’ lab assistant, and he has lovely interactions with both of them.
Franklin and Wilkins, however, have the most potent chemistry of all. The two actors work incredibly well with each other to show the audience a terribly complicated relationship. It is almost like fencing — Wilkins comes closer, and Franklin retreats, on and on until the very end.
“I think there's a lot of trust,” Bryant said. “I love working with Jo, who plays Rosalind, and she and I are classmates. [This is] our very first show together at the University of Washington, so it's really great to have this capstone at the end.”
“Photograph 51” offers a rich unfolding of an untold story. It looks the characters straight in the eyes and pries into their motivations and desires.
“I think that it broadens its scope from Dr. Franklin a little bit and says, ‘What does it mean to have [a] legacy?’” Rountree said. “‘What does it mean to leave your mark on the world? And can you really live with the choices that you make in your life, or do you choose to live in regret and do you always wish you could go back and do it different?’”
