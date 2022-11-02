Professor publishes memoir about her time in the Peace Corps

As University of Washington Tacoma economics professor professor Katherine Baird walked toward the post office to drop off another letter to her mother in the 1980s, the wind swept the letter out of her hands and into the nearby river, where her words were lost and never seen again.

Although she lived in a time when you could reach loved ones by telephone, in Cive, the small Mauritanian village she was living in, letters were the only form of contact that Baird had with her home.

Today, these letters provide a time capsule of her stories from the northwest African nation, and served as the catalyst for her first memoir.

Baird published “Growing Mangos in the Desert: A Memoir of Life in a Mauritanian Village” last May. The novel takes readers back to when Baird lived in Mauritania, a sovereign state in Northwest Africa during her time working in the Peace Corps.

Baird was inspired to write the memoir after her close friend and village leader Mamadou Konaté passed away in 2012.

“I initially started thinking, ‘OK, I’m gonna write something just for his family,’” Baird said. “I wanted to tell some of my stories about the extent to which he had put himself out to help the village. I started writing some of those stories thinking that they would be something that I would give to his family.”

Mauritania gained its independence in 1960. Much of the land is encompassed by the Sahara, and the country suffered a major drought that lasted for two decades. Baird was sent there by the Peace Corps from 1984 until 1987 to help aid in special projects with the goal of improving life in the village. These projects are how Baird met and worked with Konaté, forming a strong friendship.

“It was through [Konaté] that I really gained a pretty deep understanding of the village life and the real complexities of trying to, you know, improve people's lives,” Baird said.

Baird also described how she wanted to commemorate Konaté according to her personal traditions.

“The way in their culture that they remember people is by oral tradition,” Baird said. “In my culture, the way that you remember people is you write stories about them.”

The writing process for Baird was very different from her normal academic writing, but with help from her editors, she was able to form a cohesive story.

“I had people along the way reading what I was writing, and I think my first attempts were almost just a dump, just putting all these stories down, [and] not exactly knowing how they're fitting together,” Baird said. “I had lots of little stories, but I didn't know what the big story was.”

The stories in her memoir came from letters that she wrote to her loved ones from home, as well as letters and messages that she received from people in the village once she returned to the United States. While the letters were useful for her writing, the lack of modern communication made communication difficult at times in the village. Baird recalled learning about the passing of her stepmother two weeks after it happened because of the time it took for the letter to get to her.

“When I was there, I felt incredibly isolated,” Baird said. “Everybody in the village was incredibly isolated. So, there's just no information, and that had a lot of consequences for the village.”

Without modern communication, Baird described how it was common for people to not understand the benefits of leaving the isolated village to sell in locations where they could make a larger profit. But when Baird came back to Mauritania in 2012, the people in the village suddenly all had phones.

“Even now, on a daily basis, I get WhatsApp vocal messages from people who … want to know how I'm doing,” Baird said. “[Now], there is a much more real sense of connection.”

Baird knew that she wanted to tell the stories of people in the village. In particular, she wanted to shed light on the unfairness of life, and how Americans don’t have to consider the obstacles they face on a daily basis. While a mosquito bite to us is a trivial annoyance, in Mauritania, it’s a matter of life or death, due to risk of malaria and other diseases.

One of the projects Baird and Konaté were tasked with was securing funds for a rice warehouse for the village. This was one of their most successful projects, and it wouldn’t have been accomplished without Konaté’s knowledge as village leader. He knew the solution, but Baird had the resources to make it happen.

“Mamadou had this all in his head,” Baird said. “He knew the problem. He knew the solution. He just didn't have the resources or the connections to do anything about it. So, when he explained it to me, it was really matter of fact.”

Another one of their projects involved bringing mango trees into the village — today, these trees still stand, producing food for the people.

The trees also produced the title and opening of her memoir, as their introduction serves as a fitting beginning to Baird’s journey and subsequent stories of her time in the village.

Baird’s memoir is available to read and can currently be purchased online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online stores. It can also be checked out through the UW Libraries website.

Reach writer Curran Nielsen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @curran_nielsen

