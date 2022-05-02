Queer joy takes center stage at the UW Drag Show

The season finale of popular drag show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” aired April 22 and was watched live by over half a million people. While the episode was airing, nearly 300 UW students gathered inside the HUB to support student drag in the 20th annual UW Drag Show.
The UW Drag Show, hosted by the ASUW Queer Student Commission (QSC), is one of the commission’s legacy events that is hosts annually. This year, the event featured seven student performers and was hosted by local Seattle drag queens Issa Man and Kylie Mooncakes. The drag show hosted a wide variety of performances, from stand-up comedy to lip sync dance numbers.
This was the first time the event was hosted in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the former shows being hosted over Zoom. While all of the performers during the pandemic shows were professionals from Seattle, the in-person event happily welcomed the return of student-focused performances.
Lillian Williamson, current director of the QSC, said that one of the biggest obstacles to planning the drag show’s in-person return was ensuring that enough people would show up.
“I would say that community outreach and rebuilding that trust has just been a challenge throughout the year,” Williamson said. “But I’m really grateful to say that we had 290 folks at [the UW Drag Show] … [I’m] really grateful to have been able to fill the room lately.”
For Williamson, the highlight of the drag show was getting to see the creativity in the student performances.
“It’s been so long, especially with COVID, since the LGBTQ community came together on campus, and since these fabulous folks got to show off how spectacular they are,” Williamson said. “I just really wanted to make sure we were highlighting students … It’s just so amazing to see what young people can do when they’re given that platform.”
The variety and creativity of the performances certainly were the highlight of the night for me as well. While I’ve been a fan of drag shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and professional drag queens for several years, no amount of reality TV can compare to the energy of live performances.
The show began with a stand-up comedy routine performed by UW students Harley Davidson and Ash Baldino. The two performed under the drag personas of Arthur Itus and Phallosaurus Lickalotapus, respectively, an elderly archaeologist-paleontologist and his gay dinosaur friend.
“This was both of our first attempts at drag,” Davidson said. “While I knew drag was a thing, I knew next to nothing about it until signing up for this.”
Davidson, an anthropology major with a focus in archaeology, utilized knowledge from their academic studies when coming up with jokes for the performance. When the two kept making each other laugh back and forth with their jokes, they knew they had to audition for the drag show.
For Davidson and Baldino, getting to see the other performers was one of the best parts of the night.
One of their favorite performers, and the eventual crowned winner of the show, was performer Nik Romantik. The drag artist did a lip sync to the Pet Shop Boys song “It’s a Sin,” splashing holy water onto the audience and themselves during the performance, and even pulling a rosary out from their garter belt. The act culminated in them eventually tearing out and eating Bible pages on stage as the crowd roared in excitement.
Another favorite performance of Davidson and Baldino’s was Indica Domina. In a dance performance to Lana Del Rey’s “Dark Paradise,” the drag artist beautifully expressed feelings surrounding gender dysphoria and their upcoming top surgery.
Baldino commented on how all of the performances were expressive to some degree.
“You could tell that there was so much poetry behind all the performances,” Baldino said. “Even some of the ones that weren't as upfront or were more comedic. It was really cool seeing how people express themselves. The stage has always been an outlet to express myself, and drag is a whole other way of doing that because you’re putting on this persona. It’s really cool to see that in action and it’s also cool to do it.”
Davidson also echoed this opinion.
“There is a little bit of us in our characters and how we portrayed it,” Davidson said. “It seemed like there was a little bit of everybody on stage in what they were portraying. It was a really nice way of sharing art.”
Something that the drag show’s hosts and both Davidson and Baldino commented on was the demographics of the student performers. The performers, who were largely nonbinary and assigned female at birth, were a stark contrast to the demographics of shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” that have nearly exclusively cisgender male performers.
“I knew that there had to be people that subverted the expectations, but I was under the impression that if I was AFAB or a [cisgender] female, I would have to be a drag king,” Baldino said. “It’s cool how everything is evolving from rigid categories to more of a spectrum.”
Davidson said that if they had known that people other than cisgender men could do drag, they wouldn’t have been so doubtful in starting to perform.
“It was not quite the picture of drag that you get from watching drag shows on TV,” Davidson said. “I don’t know, I think if my picture of drag was [more inclusive] to begin with, I wouldn’t have been so hesitant to do it.”
The drag show was a night full of laughs, dancing, and stunning performances from UW students. Drag is a joyful expression of LGBTQIA+ identity and culture, and even if you’re unfamiliar with drag performance, the shows are an absolute blast. If you weren’t able to make it to the UW Drag Show this year, be sure to attend the show next year and lend your support to queer student performers.
Reach writer Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.