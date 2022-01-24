Rachel Lynn Solomon: Weathering through the storm with UW and The Daily alumni

Editor’s note: “From the Crow’s Nest” is a bi-weekly column showcasing authors and literary works from the Pacific Northwest.
I always find it hard to approach literature that claims to tackle the unspoken burden weighing me down. Growing up in the South, mental health was not taken seriously — much less in online communities where, rather than a realistic depiction of depression, affluent white teenagers were seen romanticizing the very battle I wanted to surrender to. The only way to be taken seriously was to hide my trauma and depression beneath a sunny, can-do personality, even though underneath I never felt like I belonged in any social setting. To this day, I struggle coming onto campus without those thoughts resurfacing and controlling me, equipped with a million excuses to leave any social situation.
It wasn’t normal. I wasn’t normal. I had to — and still need to — hide my darkest days from everyone around me to prevent them from thinking I’m too much. Trying to hide my depression and appear strong for everyone who needed me made me both excited and terrified to see how Rachel Lynn Solomon would characterize Ari Abrams, the titular protagonist of “Weather Girl,” Solomon’s newest release, who also deals with depression. And to my surprise, I found a lot of myself in Abrams (sans the red hair that I’ve dyed to the point of no return).
“Weather Girl” opens with Abrams preparing for her shift at KSEA, the local news station in Seattle. Any fan of Solomon who has read “The Ex Talk” will recognize the focus on news and reporting as integral to Solomon’s work. This was inspired by Solomon’s aspirations to work in print media — starting with The Daily.
“My first year [at UW], I knew right away that I wanted to join The Daily, but I wasn't quite sure what I wanted to study,” Solomon said. “I'd always liked writing and I started out on The Daily as a copy editor first.”
The moments between Abrams and her brother Alex are charming and contribute to the multidimensional nature of her character influenced by Solomon’s personal experiences as a Jewish woman living in Seattle. The banter between siblings, interspersed with brief recollections of their mother who, like Abrams, struggled with depression, made me excited to see where Solomon planned on taking her characters.
To be frank, as a seldom reader of romance (it took me five laps around Third Place Books to realize romance had its own section), I was apprehensive the moment Russell Barringer, the male lead, appeared in the novel. Like Abrams, I found myself pleasantly surprised by how Barringer managed to break nearly every heteronormative standard for men despite working as a sports reporter for KSEA. This, again, parallels Solomon’s history as a writer at The Daily.
“I actually met my husband working on The Daily,” Solomon said. “He was the arts editor and I was the features editor.”
The plot, as Abrams and Barringer joke, is similar to “The Parent Trap,” except, two colleagues are scheming to get their bosses back together. Abrams, who grew up admiring her boss, Torrance Hale — for her powerful performance as the lead meteorologist — wants more mentorship from her boss instead of constant fighting with her ex-husband, Seth Hasegawa Hale. Hasegawa Hale, like his ex-wife, spends most of his time quarreling rather than helping Barringer advance his career beyond college sports writing.
While the premise is not novel, the execution of her characters makes Solomon’s novel special. Barringer is portrayed with vulnerabilities and insecurities, but his weight is never depicted as an issue.
“There's been a huge push for body positivity, and most of that has been focused on women, which is amazing,” Solomon said. “[There are] a lot of plus size women on covers, which is really fantastic, but the same is not true of[masculine] heroes in romance novels. Most of them have the same body type — they are at least 6 feet, they all have 20-pack abs, they all just look exactly the same. In this book the hero is described as fat; it's a word that he's not uncomfortable with.”
Barringer further breaks the conventional standards for male heroes by revealing to Abrams that he is a father sharing custody of his 12-year-old daughter. The raw, visceral human interactions between Abrams and Barringer when their rugged edges meet lead me to recommend Solomon’s book.
Solomon also shared her favorite spot and advice for writing. Most of her writing sessions in Seattle were at the Green Lake Chocolati Cafe — far enough from the noise of the U-District but close enough for anyone to take a bus.
“I would often buy a truffle at the beginning of a writing session and just put it at the edge of the table as a little reward, really [a] motivator for myself,” Solomon said.
One thing I admire about Abrams is her courage to get help to deal with her depression. I want to urge readers who resonated with “Weather Girl” or my experiences to take the first step toward healing. UW maintains several programs through its counseling services and, in the case of an emergency, the crisis hotlines provide anonymous support 24/7.
Even if I love the rainy days, the world would not be the same without your sunshine.
Reach writer Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.