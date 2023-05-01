Representation, immigration, and therapy

On a typical rainy Seattle afternoon, poets Javier Zamora and Ricardo Ruiz spoke at the sixth annual Lee Scheingold Lecture in Poetry & Poetics, addressing themes of immigration, representation, and therapy.

Zamora holds multiple accolades and immigrated from El Salvador to the United States when he was just nine years old to be with his parents. His 2017 poetry collection “Unaccompanied” describes his immigration experience. This collection precedes his widely acclaimed 2022 memoir “Solito,” which goes into more detail about his immigration and the people involved.

When “Unaccompanied” was published, Zamora said he wasn’t prepared to answer all the questions people had about his traumatic experiences. Because of this, he tied that negative feeling to poetry, and has since turned to prose.

On the contrary, Ruiz said that for himself, poetry is an escape. He enjoys not having to follow the rules of prose and having the ability to manipulate syntax however he chooses.

Ruiz is a first generation Mexican American from Eastern Washington. His collection of poems, “We Had Our Reasons,” was released in 2022 and depicts stories from his community using the “pulley method,” an interactive method of writing where he would interview his community members, then collaborate to turn their stories into poems.

“This is why I write … representation [matters] not only in writing, but in everything,” Zamora said when asked what it means to provide representation.

Zamora talked about how he wouldn’t have been able to write his memoir without his current therapist, who is also an immigrant.

When Zamora first got to the United States, he described having to go through a “double-assimilation,” where he first had to go from learning Spanish to English, and then from his dialect of Spanish to the dialect that was spoken around him. To provide further representation, the Spanish version of “Solito” was translated using Zamora’s dialect from El Salvador.

“We need to write our story,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz stated that if they don’t write their own stories, then they will get misconstrued by non-immigrants, which is what angered Zamora into writing his own memoir. For Ruiz, poetry is a gateway into discussing immigration and other difficult experiences.

Ruiz started “We Had Our Reasons” as an undergraduate in the creative writing program at UW.

One of the most influential experiences he had while in the Spanish heritage program was when his professor said that speaking Spanglish was OK. Many hispanohablantes (Spanish speakers) like Ruiz learned growing up that Spanglish wasn’t real Spanish. He said hearing a professor say that his language and identity were valid was transformative.

“I like to say parquear more than me voy a estacionar [when referring to parking a car] because that’s who I authentically am,” Ruiz said. “That is my language, and what’s wrong with it?”

“We Had Our Reasons” is written in both English and Spanish, with side-by-side translations, and provides representation for other immigrants and their children. Ruiz recalled a note a student wrote to him after reading some of his poems at a middle school.

The letter started off in English, with the student complimenting Ruiz’s style and haircut. The letter then switched to Spanish, and the student wrote, “I’ve never related to a poem before, but my family and I still work in the fields in the summer and I saw myself in this piece.”

Toward the end of the event, both authors brought up the importance of therapy in their works. After finding the right therapist, Zamora was able to recall his immigration experience in detail and write about it for his memoir. Ruiz, who struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, talked about how therapy has helped with his next project.

Zamora acknowledged that “brown men don’t really [talk about therapy] in public.” With both authors opening up about the importance of therapy in their lives and providing representation for their communities, Ruiz and Zamora hope to let other immigrants know that their experiences and lives are valid, and that they are not alone.

More information on Ruiz and Zamora can be found on their respective websites. “We Had Our Reasons,” “Unaccompanied,” and “Solito” can all be purchased online.

