Review: ‘LET ME HAMLET’

On March 11 and 12, Koo Park performed a solo show of his self-written play “LET ME HAMLET.” Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Park moved to Seattle in 2019 and has since graduated from UW with a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in acting.

“LET ME HAMLET” was first created as Park’s senior thesis project during his MFA program. I had the opportunity to speak with Park following his March performances at Greenwood’s Taproot Theatre.

“It was first produced at the Penthouse Theatre as a thesis project,” Park said. “After that performance, I really wanted to revisit this piece, one way or another.”

Following his thesis and involvement in other shows post-graduation, Park looked for a way to bring back “LET ME HAMLET.”

“I went on and I did some editing on the writing; that was a practical process,” Park said. “I was looking for a venue to produce, and I ended up with Taproot and they offered me a space.”

The all-too-common fear of mediocrity is the driving force behind “LET ME HAMLET.” In 25 minutes, Park tells the story of an actor’s declining mental health and self confidence as he fails to land the role of Hamlet throughout his 12-year acting career. Park’s script is strong; the writing of the monologues is certainly the highlight of this work. Moving between recitations of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and original soliloquy, the dialogue of the performance is powerful in its ability to marry plot and emotion.

The performance is accompanied by only one prop — a stool — and a singular spotlight. This simplicity clearly forces Park to convey the journey of his character solely through voice and physicality.

His acting was able to keep up with the depth of his writing, and I found myself repeatedly impressed by Park’s ability to express emotion using the smallest of facial expressions. While some of his physical acting came in large, sweeping motions, the majority of the story was told by almost unnoticeable twitches and gestures that illustrated the spiraling of his character’s mentality.

In regard to voice, it was critical for Park to distinguish when his character was “performing,” rather than just presenting his thoughts to the audience.

These transitions were made smoothly, and I never felt confused by the movements between the two. Park was able to use different vocal quirks and styles to illustrate his character's attempts to audition for the role of Hamlet, and his responses to rejection.

Similarly, his use of voice blended well with the strength of his script, and amplified the emotional, and often upsetting, nature of the performance.

I will be the first to admit that I am often skeptical of one-person shows, but when the curtain closed on “LET ME HAMLET,” I found myself moved by the show I had just witnessed.

Despite personally retiring from acting after high school, there was something deeply relatable about this distraught actor in his 30s. Looking around, it was clear other members in the audience had similar feelings.

While the story of Park’s character is very specific, the universal experiences of self doubt and uncertainty bled into every aspect of the performance.

“[‘LET ME HAMLET’] pretty much started from my own fear of becoming a middle-of-the-pack actor,” Park said.

While Park does not have any future performances scheduled, he plans on continuing his career in the Seattle theater community, and hopefully will revisit “LET ME HAMLET” soon.

Park clearly exhibits talent in both writing and acting, and I would absolutely recommend seeing anything he is involved in going forward.

Reach writer Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com.

