‘Rule Britannia’

Editor's note: The “Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” is a weekly column dedicated to exposing and exploring different fashion styles that exist on campus.
This week, dear readers, we have a real treat.
After a semi-relaxing week off from doing this column, I was finally able to track down some British exchange students studying at the university who weren’t a Tory or Chav. I wanted to interview someone who could give us the perspective of what it’s like to be a Brit at an American university — and maybe talk about some fashion, too.
“I had selected five schools to be an international student at,” Callum Sargent, a third-year student at the University of Edinburgh, said. “I had been to Florida and the East Coast, so I decided on the West Coast and Seattle because of the good things I had heard and for it being less of a culture shock. I am also obsessed with American sports like American football, baseball, and getting to see the new hockey team. I really ended up picking UW for all these factors and the good reputation that follows the school.”
Third-year student Tommy Lane, also from the University of Edinburgh, had similar thoughts on why they came to UW for their exchange year.
“I would say the biggest draw for me was that they let me in,” Lane said. “I decided that post-COVID-19, I wanted to have a big change in my life, and I think there is nothing larger a person can do in their life than fly across the Atlantic and move to a new city. I really saw myself as somewhat of a cultural voyeur and wanted to embrace that get up and go attitude that Americans are most known for. Once I got [used to] Seattle, [I] realized there wouldn’t be too much of a culture shock.”
This idea of Seattle posing minimal cultural shock to exchange students interested me. With my own family’s history as English immigrants who settled in and around Seattle, I wanted to know how the two communities were similar.
I had to ask what Sargent and Lane thought of their time in Seattle compared to their first two years in Edinburgh.
“It’s really hard to compare the two,” Lane said. “My second year was when COVID started, and I decided to move back up to Edinburgh from Cambridge to just live in a flat and take my seminars online. I really consider these first few years as a piss take, not really doing much but enjoying the stability, ultimately asking what any of this all means.”
“I would have to agree with everything Tommy’s saying,” Sargent said. “I know most of my professors on a first name basis, more than at Edinburgh. But the difference really comes in uni’s meaning, it’s not ‘boo Edinburgh,’ but more [as if] the third year plays into it with smaller classes making everything more personal.”
On top of the more involved classroom experience, the transition to the American university system was fairly seamless, according to both students. Sargent participated in a traditional American college spring break, traveling to Mexico and California to relax. Sargent and Lane both mentioned the apparent lack of a drinking culture, compared to colleges in the United Kingdom where the drinking age is younger.
With all this being said, I was curious about the students’ relationship with British style and how it compares to trends they’ve seen on the UW campus.
“My idea of my own fashion has developed two-fold,” Sargent said. “When I was younger, I was heavily influenced by the rap scene, wearing a full Adidas tracksuit to make myself look hard. But since I started uni, I like more of a preppy look, wearing chinos and [a] shirt to keep it fairly simple. Since coming to Seattle, I love flannel and wearing my sports clothes, mostly all [of] my new American sports jerseys and my cap backwards like a frat guy. Though I did notice that male earrings are very different here, because I don’t know a single man back home that accessori[zes].”
“I’ve been trying to look a bit smarter [by] wearing a proper shirt,” Lane said. “Maybe even integrating in a jacket; back home I would always wear a smart jacket with a weird T-shirt emulating a film producer look, almost like a wacky sophistication. The most noteworthy way of dress that I brought from Edinburgh was flagrantly parading my feet around at the most inconvenient times.”
Wrapping up our great conversation about what their experiences were like at each school, I learned that Sargent and Lane only have a few months left before they return to the United Kingdom to complete their studies. I was curious what they would miss most about UW and any memories or lessons they would take with them back to Edinburgh.
“I would definitely say all my UW stash,” Sargent said. “I definitely think I own the entire bookstore. I’m also going to miss all the people that I have met here; it is such a beautiful campus and that sense of community, specifically on game day, I think I will miss the most.”
“I would say it was great easing into America-lite here,” Lane said. “In England, if you talk to someone on the train or public transport you will get on some sort of list the further north you go. I love that openness Americans have despite what I hear about this Seattle freeze, as well as the ability to FaceTime someone back home and they always know I’m on an American college campus.”
Having met both Lane and Sargent, it was a great reminder of my own family’s roots (specifically in all the treats I got to buy to create the header) as well as a reminder of the similarities between the two cultures. So often we like to limit ourselves to imagining England as “Bridgerton” and the Queen, but in meeting two regular college students, we can see how much we have in common — and I say cheers to that.
Reach columnist Liam Blakey at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LiamBlakey2
