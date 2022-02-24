School of Social Work hosts panel on anti-racism in environmental justice

On Feb. 14, the student group Social Workers for Environmental Justice hosted a panel on environmental justice and anti-racism with the School of Social Work. Led by the Environmental Justice Series Planning Committee students, the panel was co-moderated by Dr. Michael Spencer from the UW School of Social Work and first-year Master of Social Work candidate Ryan Driscoll.
A major focus of the panel was defining what environmental justice looks like for different groups.
“What does environmental justice mean to you?,” Spencer asked the panelists. “How do you see it intersecting with anti-racist social work?”
During the panel, Dr. Michael Yellow Bird, dean of social work at the University of Manitoba in Canada, discussed how land was taken from Indignous people and monocropped by European methods of farming, preventing the protection of sacred environments and removing Indigenous people from conversations on environmental justice. Monocropping is the practice of growing the same crop on the same land every year without rotation.
Panelist Heather Day, director of the Community Alliance for Global Justice, said that food sovereignty and agricology should be a focus of social work. Food sovereignty is the right for a community to define their own food system, and its practice focuses on food workers who are BIPoC and Indigenous.
“Agricology is the accumulation of ancestral and cultural peasant knowledge, honoring the stewardship of the land, learning from traditional practice and also applying science,” Day said.
Ray Williams, director of the Black Farmers Collective, said that urban environmental justice differs from other forms of activism. Jeff Smith, former Director of Nakani Native Program, said that attention should be brought to issues such as tribal fishing rights and degradation of the environment, and that the federal government could work to improve its relations with Indigenous tribes.
“Environmental justice means that tribes have access to treaty guaranteed natural resources … the federal government needs to fulfill its trust and responsibility to help work with tribes,” Smith said.
In the panel, Spencer said that he drew from his own experiences working in Hawai'i, addressing the importance of connection to the land and related cultural practices that are essential in preventing genocidal extinction.
“Environmental justice is about racial justice, [and] is how we can preserve our cultures by sustaining our lands,” Spencer said.
The panel discussed the many intersections of anti-racism and environmental justice through topics such as cultural practices, Indigenous rights, and global movements such as La Via Campesina.
“One of the things we really wanted to do with this panel series is to show how environmental justice is a huge part of social work,” Driscoll said following the panel. “All social work should have an environmental justice lens to it.”
Driscoll said that there was originally only one panel planned, but as panelists were added and Spencer agreed to come onboard, the event was expanded to three panels to cover a wide variety of topics. There were several domains the student group wanted to cover that environmental justice touches on, such as urban planning, health care, agriculture.
“There’s a bigger mission of connecting the whole field,” Driscoll said. “Social workers are uniquely suited to engage with different professions, but we need to be more purposeful with making those connections beforehand. We do a lot of work in different systems, so this is an opportunity for us to look more explicitly at those connections and be proactive.”
Anyone with an interest in environmental justice or social work was urged to attend future panels, become involved with organizations that have an environmental mission, or take a course at UW on the subject.
“The best treatment for apathy is action,” Driscoll said.
There will be two more panels hosted by the School of Social Work. The second will be held April 4, focusing on Indigenous perspectives and connection to land. The third panel, addressing food sovereignty, will be held May 23.
