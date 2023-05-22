Привет Seattle: Finding home at UW

Editor’s note: “Through the Eyes Of” is a series exploring the stories of international and exchange students, comparing and contrasting various aspects of their UW education.

How does one find and maintain a community at UW?

As an in-state student, I’ve always known my own experience isn’t capable of demonstrating that plight. Growing up 20 minutes away from UW, a lot of the community I find on campus doesn’t differ that heavily from my high school, even my childhood experiences. From my perspective, I can’t imagine engaging with college life when your frame of reference is 5,000 miles away.

For Kristina Litau, home is a difficult thing to define. She spent her childhood in Kyrgyzstan, then lived in Russia until about four years ago when her family moved to Spokane. But soon after getting to the United States, it was time for university, and she moved to Seattle to attend UW.

Here, she’s found a wonderful community and many great friends, but emphasized that it wasn't necessarily easy.

Studying industrial engineering, Litau loves that she has some flexibility as to when and which classes she takes, but misses the group aspect of education that comes with more structured programs she says Russian universities typically create.

“People study everything in one group [in Russia],” Litau said. “Here, in every single class you study with so many different people, and you don’t have that group of people that you can communicate with. Overall, it was hard to get used to knowing people for three months and then forgetting about them for the rest of my life.”

For Litau, coming to UW meant looking for that community all on her own. Although this is a sentiment that I think almost every student can relate to, it’s understandable that coming from an international background exacerbated that need.

“I don’t know what I would have done if I hadn’t met people that have the same experience, background, speak the same language, and share the same values as me,” Litau said.

Litau credits the Russian-speaking Club at UW for helping her forge key relationships. The club welcomes Russian speakers of all levels and anyone else interested in Slavic cultures to participate in social events and activities. This is where Litau says she met some of her closest friends at UW.

“You don’t have to pretend like you’re somebody else, feed into the American way of talking,” Litau said. “You can refer to memes in Russian language, or TV shows, or whatever you watched while you were a child. It’s just a special feeling when you have those people you can share that with, it makes life easier.”

The Russian-speaking Club is far from the only of its kind at UW, as cultural clubs make up a huge part of the nearly 1,000 RSOs on campus. For a school this large, it’s understandable that finding your place goes hand in hand with finding people who know what you are talking about.

Here, language-sharing transforms into a powerful homecoming tool. To communicate with people in your native tongue is not just for convenience, but for connection in a way that assimilating into typical American language idiosyncrasies simply doesn’t provide.

Like many schools in the United States do with Spanish or French, Russian secondary schools will teach English as a second language. But similarly to the United States, this education doesn’t necessarily translate to speaking confidently or fluently in said language. Litau says she didn’t feel confident in her English skills when she first arrived in Washington state.

“When you see people around you who can express their thoughts a lot quicker, using better words, you’re like ‘I’m so stupid’ and you feel like you don’t deserve that job, internship, etc.,” Litau said. “But when you meet other immigrants who have achieved so much with even less English knowledge, you see that as not a struggle, as not the main thing that you should have to achieve something.”

As someone who’s been actively learning a second language for much of my life, I know that I, too, would still struggle with my own self-image if I were placed in a culture where I constantly had to speak it. As a native English speaker, it’s easy to forget that for some international students, learning English is another appointed task on top of traditional schoolwork.

This perspective is an important reminder that American “givens” when it comes to what language we speak, what values we hold, and how we operate, are not reflections of the world as a whole.

Litau has loved her time at UW, but there are still aspects of college life that are especially difficult for international students. We can advertise and appreciate our diverse university all we want, but that doesn’t erase the notion that normative American culture is still normative, and that by definition will create hardship for those who don’t abide exactly to the standard.

We can all benefit from taking a look at our own positionalities and coming to terms with the ways that this has aided or hindered the way we move through the world. When we examine the communities we have built or hope to create, we often take for granted the simplest things like what TV shows we refer to, what kinds of jokes we make, and what languages we are speaking to each other.

These things can make all the difference when it comes to our own empowerment.

