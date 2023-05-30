你好 Seattle: Navigating the United States and systems of support

Editor’s note: “Through the Eyes Of” is a series exploring the stories of international and exchange students, comparing and contrasting various aspects of their UW education.

What is it that runs through someone’s head the first moment they realize they are going to be studying in Seattle?

Are they worried about speaking English? Finding a place to live? Finding a social community? For so many international students, these questions start long before they touch down in the Pacific Northwest.

Xinyue Yu works at the Center for International Relations & Cultural Leadership Exchange, also known as UW CIRCLE — an important space for international students on campus to breach some of the barriers inherent in studying away from home. Yu is an international student herself, originally from China, and has also studied in South Korea. She’s been in the United States since middle school, and decided to stay for college.

“I’ve found my community here in Seattle,” Yu said. “I’ve made a lot of American friends, I have a lot of people I call aunties and uncles even though we are not related, a lot of people who really take care of me and care about my academics and my life. Home is a place where you are with people you care about — for me, a definition of home can be in China, South Korea, and here in the USA.”

Her job and her perspective as a global student offer an interesting depiction of the way that international students navigate a school — and a country — like this.

One of the projects Yu works on, Regional Connection Groups (RCG), occurs before international students even arrive. The aim of the program is to assist with the transition from high school and help students begin to adjust to a United States university environment.

Upon arrival, international students are connected with a breadth of other resources at CIRCLE that includes everything from what to do if you get sick to social events like bowling nights.

Part of CIRCLE’s role is to provide support according to the needs and worries of such international students themselves. Yu has worked on surveying these needs in the RCG program, painting a picture of international student’s concerns before arrival.

“I would say one of the top concerns is language, the others are getting used to the environment,” Yu said. “A lot of students have never lived in another country their entire life, this is their first time studying abroad, they don’t know what’s coming. The fear of the unknown towards life, language, [and] academics is a top concern.”

Understandably so, as the prospect of starting anew is a difficulty almost every college student has had to face, no matter how far away their journey takes them.

The specific data she gathered painted a more detailed picture — and the number-one area of concern for incoming international students might not surprise the average Seattleite.

“Top one was concerns toward safety,” Yu said. “Some of them have never been to the United States, but always see the news of, for example, homeless issues or gun violence. A lot of students express their concern. For example, concerns towards walking down the street at night by themselves, gun violence, and racism.”

Yu said that she notices most of these concerns lessen upon arrival in the United States, as they arrive on campus, start taking classes, and begin to get used to the environment. But I’m certain many domestic students can agree that concerns surrounding safety haven’t seemed to let up in our mutual time at school.

It is illuminating that this area of anxiety could be a possible diversion for those who seek to come to the United States and study at our institution.

“There are some concerns we can help with, for example the language barrier,” Yu said. “We can fully support our students with that. But safety is a larger issue. I don’t think students are concerned about safety on campus, they are concerned about going around outside of campus, at night, taking public transit. I’m not sure how that could be addressed, we had a session with UW police at CIRCLE one time about how to protect ourselves, but that’s, so far, all we could do.”

In this respect, we are all in the same boat. Nonetheless, feeling safe is a privilege that everyone deserves whether they are visiting our city for a few days or staying here for four years.

Concerns about facing discrimination and racism, something that domestic UW students also systematically face, is likewise a terrifying notion.

“I’m not too familiar with our campus, but we can report racism, I’m not too clear with what the process is,” Yu said. “Having those processes and making them more well-known to the student, I think that would be helpful.”

In this way, UW could offer more concrete resources for the concerns of these students, but these broad issues reflect the problems of our country as a whole.

It’s easy, as domestic students, to acknowledge our powerlessness in the face of issues like gun violence and racism. But at the end of the day, we are the ones who need to be empowered to advocate for ourselves, and for those international folks living within our borders.

After all, as long as our environment is not conducive to an effective community, we can never hope to become a global one.

Reach writer Laura Schladetzky at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LSchladetzky

