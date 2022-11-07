Seattle Queer Film Festival successfully closes with the international premiere of ‘Golden Delicious’

They call it queer magic.

It’s sprinkled in the actor’s smile, hidden under the bright lights, and sparks when the clapperboard sounds through the studio. But it dazzles on film, blazes through the popcorn machines, and envelopes the audience as they waddle to their seats.

The story ends faster than it begins. Two lovers share a passionate moment as the background music swells. The credits roll, and the audience applauds as melancholy surrounds the crowd in the final weekend of the Seattle Queer Film Festival (SQFF) on Oct. 23. After its 11-day run, the annual festival has come to a successful close.

Hosted by Three Dollar Bill Cinema, the festival ran from Oct. 13 to 23 for another hybrid year of both in-person and virtual showings. True to its name, the festival featured queer stories, from coming-of-age romances to supernatural comedies and documentaries on activism. With 150 films from 27 different countries, the festival truly has something for everyone.

“Our 27th year was really well received,” Kathleen Mullen, the film festival’s director, said. “There were lots of new audiences of all ages coming to the theater, both young and students going into older folks.”

Many of the films shown at the festival received high audience ratings and had engagement from many different groups of attendees. Mullen emphasized the short films presented in theaters and the forms of art occurring out and alongside the movies.

Along with its screenings, the festival also hosted parties, zine workshops, and an art gallery. Opening night saw burlesque dancers before the world premiere of “What the Funk?!”, a documentary about a BIPoC burlesque festival that took place in Seattle. On the festival's last day, stand-up comedians told jokes before “(LOL)GBTQ,” a compilation of comedic short films.

“We always try to have a lot more than just films, 'cause it is about building community,” Billy Ray Brewton, the managing director of Three Dollar Bill Cinema, said. “You can’t really do that very well when you’re sitting in a dark theater.”

The festival looks to collaborate with other pride organizations around Seattle, working together to showcase a broader spectrum of movies.

“We have audiences say during Q&As, ‘I’ve never seen myself before on screens, and I’m so excited to see something of my life portrayed on screen,’” Mullen said.

A prominent theme of the films was coming-of-age narratives that portray young people on their journeys of self discovery. Most people who are LGBTQIA+ have a coming out story and struggle to express their sexuality to themselves and their loved ones. For some, it can be an emotionally isolating process as they work through emotions they’ve never encountered before.

“My hope is that when people watch this film, they don’t feel alone,” Jason Karman, the director of SQFF film, “Golden Delicious,” said.

“Golden Delicious,” a coming-of-age queer story about an Asian American high schooler, was the festival’s closing night film, marking the Canadian film’s international debut. Karman has produced 17 short films, but “Golden Delicious” is his first feature-length film.

“You need a way to cut through the noise, and having a closing night status really helped,” Karman said.

The film features a predominantly BIPoC cast with a focus on Asian Americans. The main protagonist, Jake, struggles between his family ties, his relationship with his girlfriend, and his newfound feelings for the boy next door. The movie explores dreams, happiness, and finding yourself despite societal pressures and constraints.

“It was inspired by some of the events in my own life and what I saw missing when I was growing up,” Karman said.

Karman wanted to remind people that they weren't alone in their journey of self-identity. Asian people, especially those who are queer, rarely star in mainstream media. He was proud his story allowed Asian creatives to play leading roles. Seeing such diversity on-screen represents a wider spectrum of the queer community, and gives both power and spotlight to minority groups worldwide.

“When people go in to see the movies, they want to escape, and I hope that what I’m offering gives them hope or inspiration,” Karman said.

They call it queer magic. A girl stares wistfully at her best friend as she walks away. Confusion hits a boy who feels annoyed at seeing a guy on his basketball team talk to someone else. Two best friends glance at each other awkwardly after an embrace, not realizing the other liked it as much as they did.

Mullen puts it best in her own words.

“We create our stories and we put them out there to the world — and even if there are people against us — we do it anyway, because we are who we are, and we want to be ourselves,” Mullen said.

Reach contributing writer Dominique Visperas at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @dominiquevisp

