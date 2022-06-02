Seattle singer-songwriters offer intimate spaces to share original music

Among the prevalence of the punk and grunge scene in Seattle, singer-songwriter music has seen a recent emergence in the U-District. The rise of the local singer-songwriter scene largely stems from concerts and house shows returning from their pandemic hiatus. The Songwriters Circle at UW, an RSO where students have the opportunity to create and perform their own music, fosters the growth of the singer-songwriting community on campus.

Singer-songwriter music encompasses a variety of genres and features a solo performer as opposed to a band. It encourages an audience to primarily focus on the music itself without the added extravagance of a large performance.

"It’s more about the songs themselves and the individual’s emotive art," Songwriters Circle officer Liv Victorino said. "It’s different because you don’t have people on stage with you, so there’s sometimes a lot more pressure. And also, it’s not like you’re trying to get them to dance; your goals are different in trying to entertain them."

The singer-songwriter community gives those seeking smaller-scale shows the opportunity to enjoy live music. This provides people the chance to experience a wider variety of concert environments.

"I would hope that people would want an alternative to crazy house shows where it’s all about dancing and moshing and stuff, which is all good, but … there are more types of music than that," Victorino said. "My hope would be that people are open to sort of more musical experiences in that way, and maybe that is why people are interested in it now."

On April 16, Seattle Records hosted a show with the Songwriters Circle, where four artists sat around a faux campfire and took turns performing.

"One of the nodes of the UW scene is Seattle Records, a record store on the Ave that not a lot of people know about, I think," Victorino said. "They put on a lot of events and basically are open to whatever type of event you wanna book."

The Songwriters Circle gives artists a space to connect with each other and collaborate. House shows in the U-District at venues such as The Nook, The Country Club, Seattle Records, and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity allow the audience to interact with artists on a more personal level than they could at larger venues.

House shows in the U-District area offer a range of settings in terms of crowd size and include both solo performances and bands.

"There are a lot of shows that happen in the U-District that are like packed parties with like hundreds of people, but then there are also a lot of smaller events that are really cool, where it’s more focused on the solo artists and just kind of having a more intimate appreciation of the music," Lambda Chi Alpha member Zack Shafer, who plans shows at his fraternity house, said.

There are many ways to become involved in this growing scene for those who are interested, such as attending the shows, volunteering at the venues, and speaking with the artists themselves.

"I would highly encourage anyone who wants to get involved to just show up to an event and start talking to people," Shafer said. "Everyone that I've met has been really nice, and really inviting, and kinda just wants to have a good time.

Singer-songwriter content is a source of creativity that brings fans of local music together and gives local artists a platform during the re-emergence of live music.

Reach contributing writer Zoë Nichols at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zoenickels

