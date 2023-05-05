Seattle Urban Honey: A blooming business

Editor’s note: “Farm to Desk” is a biweekly column exploring the wonders of the University District Farmers Market, one vendor at a time.

Pat and Paul Perkins drive slowly on the Northeast 45th Street ramp leading down to University Village. As winter slowly blooms into spring, the married couple and co-owners of Seattle Urban Honey check on the bigleaf maple trees in the area.

The bigleaf maple bloom is a sign for the beekeeping couple to bring out their hives and put honey supers, boxes used to collect honey, on them.

Unlike large corporations that market honey with a consistent flavor, Seattle Urban Honey seeks to explore and highlight the complex flavors that honey can take on.

“Just like flowers smell different, one flower to another, flowers taste different,” Pat Perkins said.

Depending on what honeybees forage, the flavor of their honey changes.

According to Pat Perkins, spring honey is typically quite floral. Bigleaf maple honey sometimes takes on a rose-like quality because their bees forage from roses. In the summer, Seattle Urban Honey sells their blackberry honey, which is fruity with a slightly lemony flavor.

The flavors of urban honey are particularly complex because of the wide variety of flora in urban areas. Even Seattle Urban Honey’s signature flavors, such as blackberry, contain several other flavor undertones because of the city’s diverse plant life.

Additionally, certain vegetation is only available in the city.

American Linden trees are native to eastern, but not western, North America. However, Seattle plants these trees along the sidewalks, so Lindens are available in the city for bees to forage on.

Pat and Paul Perkins maintain an inventory to keep track of plant blooms throughout the year to determine what types of honey will be available during certain times.

“Therefore, we can expect a certain kind of color, certain kind of flavor,” Paul Perkins said.

The Perkins’ beekeeping experience and business have been the product of years of hard work and community building.

One of their children’s projects for architecture school was the catalyst for the founding of Seattle Urban Honey. The assignment involved designing a honey house by engaging with beekeepers at the Chicago Honey Co-op to learn about the honey-making process.

After the project, their youngest child urged Pat and Paul Perkins to try beekeeping.

After taking beekeeping lessons in Auburn, the beekeeping couple purchased a hive, a box of bees with a queen bee, and a bee smoker, a device used by beekeepers to produce a smoke that calms bees during hive maintenance.

As their beekeeping experience grew, neighbors and friends asked the Perkins’ to put hives in their yards. Eventually, what started as a small backyard hobby became a livelihood.

In 2014, with 60 hives in several locations, including Seattle and Snoqualmie Valley, Seattle Urban Honey began selling at the Phinney Farmers Market, and then at the University District Farmers Market.

The process of harvesting honey involves a lot of hands-on work. First, the beekeepers check the hive frames, which store honeycombs. They select frames that are mostly capped, meaning almost all of the honeycomb cells have a wax “cap” over them.

Once the frames are transported to the garage in the Perkins’ backyard, they use extraction equipment and a machine to cut off the caps. They then put 27 frames at a time into a large centrifuge.

After being spun at a high speed, the honey runs out of the centrifuge into a tank where it is pumped into five-gallon buckets and left to sit overnight, ensuring that the remaining wax has time to rise to the top of buckets. Once the wax is removed, the Perkins family bottles the honey.

In addition to tracking plant blooms and harvesting honey, Pat and Paul Perkins have also vended at various farmers markets since 2014. Though the University District Farmers Market continues to change and adapt to the world around it, the core of its community and local, sustainable food values remains the same.

Over the past several years, their bonds with marketgoers and vendors have grown in their sincerity and strength.

“It’s just people that enjoy a friendly word,” Pat Perkins said. “Especially since the pandemic, I think it’s been really important for us to spend a couple of minutes with people that just want to pass the time of day.”

With summer break a few weeks away and blue skies and sun making their way onto the Seattle weather forecast, the honey harvest is just around the corner.

Seattle Urban Honey is about five weeks away from their first harvest of the year, starting with their bigleaf maple honey.

Just like the diverse and complex flavors of urban honey, Pat and Paul Perkins look forward to sharing their newly harvested honey with an ever-growing farmers market community.

The University District Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between 50th Street and 52nd Street on the Ave.

Reach columnist Myla Janssen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mylajanssen

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.