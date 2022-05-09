‘See You Yesterday’: Alumnus of The Daily returns to campus for upcoming YA novel

Editor’s note: “From the Crow’s Nest” is a biweekly column showcasing authors and literary works from the Pacific Northwest.
If you had to relive one day, which one would you choose? Would you go back to high school to relish in the days before having to balance finances, work, or having a semblance of a social life? Would you return to the grandeur of the first day of your dream job? Or, would you repeat your first day of college?
Barrett Bloom, the protagonist of Rachel Lynn Solomon’s upcoming young adult novel, “See You Yesterday,” found herself (unwillingly) repeating the first day of college, combing through disaster after disaster despite her innocuous goal of a “normal college experience.” Instead, her freshman year is different in all the ways she wasn’t expecting.
Bloom ended one of the most momentous first days of college by setting a frat house on fire. And, to my shock, had the guts to yell at boys who insulted her earlier that night, reminding them that “alcohol makes it worse.”
I can happily say that this is one of the most interesting time loops I’ve read in fiction (take that as you will, from someone who reads light novels like “Re:Zero” for a “fun” narrative with time travel). Fortunately, Bloom’s journey hits closer to home through its location at UW’s Seattle campus.
Unbeknownst to Bloom, she isn’t the only person aware her first day is playing on repeat. Miles, her dorm mate and physics classmate, has been reliving his first day for months.
Solomon’s initial concept for “See You Yesterday” brought together several ideas she wanted to bring to her young adult novels. She knew she wanted to use a time loop, but decided against contextualizing the novel on the last day of high school, since it was the premise of her previous book, “Today Tonight Tomorrow.”
“Nothing else around her is moving, but she has to find a way to to move forward without the rest of the world moving with her,” Solomon said.
Solomon reflected on her experience as a student at UW while writing “See You Yesterday.” Bloom’s introduction — and scathing interview for The Washingtonian (a fictional version of The Daily) — was nothing short of cringeworthy. For Solomon, this was to help Bloom develop throughout the time loop.
Solomon’s criticism of “Groundhog Day” and other media that uses a time loop mechanism was that female characters were not given the opportunity to develop. Most time loop fiction focuses almost exclusively on male protagonists that start as insufferable and slowly become more competent.
“I also wished, while watching the movie, that the female main character had had a little more to do,” Solomon said. “She didn't really have any backstory, there was no clear motivation, and I feel like I am often disappointed in female characters written by men in that sense, because they're just often not given as much depth as the male characters.”
If telling someone during an interview that you aren’t afraid to make enemies isn’t enough to convince you that Bloom’s character will be insufferable in all the right ways, I don’t know what will.
“I affectionately called Barrett my most disastrous character that I've written so far,” Solomon said.
After adeptly writing protagonists with complex lives such as Ari Abrams — who struggles with depression — seeing a character that is organically disastrous is a breath of fresh air. The care Solomon takes in making her cast believable — while also setting her stories in a realistic location — makes her novels worth reading, even for non-rom-com fans. I especially appreciate the return to her roots in journalism through the prominent role of The Washingtonian.
“[Bloom] had a horrible high school experience, like a lot of bullying and harassment, because she is an aspiring journalist and she wrote a piece that made a lot of people really upset,” Solomon said. “So she has really learned to shield herself and use sarcasm as armor.”
Solomon usually includes news outlets in her fiction as a nod to her time at The Daily, and “See You Yesterday” is no exception (though it has several interesting twists, such as requiring an interview rather than a development class to recruit new writers — perhaps to give other characters more of a role in Bloom’s story).
“Before I set foot on campus I knew I wanted to work for The Daily,” Solomon said.
Solomon, who now regularly publishes young adult and romantic comedy novels, borrowed pieces of her experience writing for and serving as a lifestyles editor at The Daily. Her clips are still online, including “Dark Matters” and “Trying to be Heard: One Student’s Journey to the Capitol Steps and Back.”
“I was so surprised that they really treat you like a real journalist when you work for The Daily,” Solomon said. “I loved being given that independence and that professionalism.”
For Solomon, The Daily became the highlight of her collegiate experience, preparing her both professionally and personally. She has received awards for her novels, such as the2019 American Library Association Youth Awards for “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone”.
Local indie bookstores, such as Third Place Books, have pre-order campaigns for “See You Yesterday.” The novel will be released May 17 through virtual launch events.
