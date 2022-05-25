Sharing our cityscape: ‘To know the crow is to know ourselves’

Editor’s note: “From the Crow’s Nest” is a biweekly column showcasing authors and literary works from the Pacific Northwest.
“Crows and people share similar traits and social strategies,” John Marzluff, professor of environmental and forest sciences, wrote in the preface of the book “In the Company of Crows and Ravens.” “To a surprising extent, to know the crow is to know ourselves.”
In the cityscape, crows live alongside us in an ongoing coevolutionary relationship. Crows have evolved to understand what is edible and who is friendly. Beyond their physical presence alongside us, they have inspired art and culture that far surpasses this column’s namesake.
As the smaller cousin of the raven in the Corvusgenus, crows continue to captivate our attention in new ways. Formerly harbingers of death and indicators of city health, we now find ourselves looking to the corvid for further insight into who we are after two years of isolation under a global pandemic.
Crows are no longer the subject of scrutiny. Social media has given authors like Kira Jane Buxton and profiles like @udub_crows a platform to share the lives of Seattle’s crows. Perhaps our newfound appreciation for the “more jerky” corvid who is not “as dignified as the raven” stems from our acceptance of our own imperfections and interpretation of our scrappiness as determination, rather than inner chaos.
Marzluff, who co-authored two books on crows — “In the Company of Crows and Ravens” and “Gifts of the Crow: How Perception, Emotion, and Thought Allow Smart Birds to Behave Like Humans” — gave a TED Talk on crow intelligence. As we continue to critically examine whowe are in the years we spend at university, I believe the crow has important answers.
“Your small children wouldn’t have found the solution to this problem,” Marzluff said in his TED Talk, describing a video where a crow solves a puzzle. “But the crow did.”
Crows, correspondingly, play an important role in literature. From Robert Frost’s poem “Dust of Snow” to Japan’s founding myth “the Kojiki,” crows are considered to be symbolic of ourselves as a result of their competence.
Reading Marzluff’s books — which are accompanied by whimsical drawings by Tony Angell — gave me a further appreciation for the birds that I’ve looked to over the past two years.
From playing games and even demonstrating their own self-worth, crows are akin to humans in their socialization. Parents tend to stay with their young much longer than other birds and build a community, such as the well-known murder, or group of crows, that roosts at the UW Bothell campus.
“Mentally, crows and ravens are more like flying monkeys than they are like other birds,” Marzluff wrote in “In the Company of Crows and Ravens.”
Remarkably, crows even gravitate toward platonic relationships with one another. Similar to the crow protagonist of Buxton’s “Hollow Kingdom,” crows actually engage in interpersonal relationships similar to humans.
“They’re getting an endorphin rush in their brain from the same neurochemicals that you would get pleasure from in your brain while you’re doing this activity,” Marzluff said in his TED Talk.
The biology of crows leads to their omniscient role in our lives, both literally and figuratively. In a world where we are surrounded by death and despair, the crow has become an unlikely beacon of hope.
Crows, who can remember the individual faces of people who help or harm them, remind us that we are part of a larger community than just the students-faculty-staff of UW. We are surrounded by not too distant wildlife that teach us more about what it means to be human. We are more than the sum of our work, or a number on a 4.0 scale.
Like crows, we seek to find a place for ourselves once we meet our basic needs. Even if we grew up as the black sheep of our family or friend group, that doesn’t mean we must isolate or withdraw from the community. We can and should continue to shape our own community in the life we have with the world around us.
No matter what life holds for you, remember to fly as the crow flies and pave your own way, disregarding the judgment and ire of anyone else. You’ll find your murder.
Reach columnist Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
