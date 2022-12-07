Showcasing crafts and creators: The UW Makers Fair returns for fall quarter

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, students, faculty, and alumni filled the HUB for the quarterly Makers Fair, providing a snapshot into the extraordinary talents and skilled craftsmanship at UW.

A total of 81 vendors were present at the fair, with 74% of vendors being graduate and undergraduate students. Different vendors offered a variety of arts and crafts, from jewelry, crochet, and pottery, to unique depictions of anime and video game characters in prints, stickers, and keychains.

Harley Davidson, an anthropology and archaeology student graduating this year, was a first-time vendor at the fair. Their table displayed a variety of goods including bean bag frogs, handmade jewelry, and sticker drawings from their class about the history of hominids.

“To study for the final, I made sticker images of all of the fossils we were studying so that I could better remember them, but then I looked at them and I was like, ‘That’s actually kind of cool,’” Davidson said. “It’s like I was getting to know them.”

Adam Serafin, associate director for communications and development at the HUB, was one of the initial proponents for the Makers Fair.

“Our very first fair in the fall of 2018 had 24 vendors — which, at the time, I remember feeling really big,” Serafin said. “Now, we have over 80; it’s just grown every single quarter, and that’s been really exciting to see.”

Unless you’re majoring in the arts, it can be difficult to find creative outlets outside of classes. Serafin said that the primary goal of the Makers Fair is to give students an opportunity to display their craftsmanship during their time on campus.

“We knew that there were talented and creative students, faculty, staff, and alumni within our community that didn’t necessarily have an outlet to share some of their skills, passions, or interests,” Serafin said.

Outside of showcasing talent, the Makers Fair has also allowed students, faculty, and alumni to earn money and grow their business ventures.

“There was a student that was pursuing their Ph.D., and she didn’t have the funds to buy a plane ticket over winter break to go home,” Serafin said. “She participated in the Makers Fair, she made enough money, and, at the end of the day, she said, ‘I just made enough money, I can buy a plane ticket and go home and see my family this break.’”

The Makers Fair also partners with the Buerk Center for Entrepreneurship, providing students enrolled in ENTRE 472: Creating a Company a platform to test their business models in a real-world environment.

According to Serafin, a number of these companies have continued on well past their class and early fair roots. Down the Ave and Nature’s Elements, for example, returned to the Makers Fair this quarter as alumni vendors after beginning their journey in the Buerk Center program.

“[The Makers Fair] started as just a way for individuals to sell their items, but an unintended benefit has been the really cool artist community it has fostered,” Serafin said.

Those interested in joining the growing maker community at UW can visit the HUB’s website and apply to be a vendor for the winter fair in February.

Reach writer Sophie Dorey at arts@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @soap_avi

