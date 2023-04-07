Skagit River Ranch: Serving generations to come

Editor’s note: “Farm to Desk” is a biweekly column exploring the wonders of the University District Farmers Market, one vendor at a time.

Farmers markets have a deep and rich history in the Pacific Northwest and across the United States. According to the National Museum of American History, the number of farmers markets in the United States grew from about 100 to 3,000 between 1960 and 2000. Since then, farmers markets have been sites of education, advocacy, community, and food justice.

Seattle farmers markets started up in the early ‘90s. The University District Farmers Market was founded in 1993, and it is the city's oldest and largest farm-and-food-only market.

Skagit River Ranch has been involved in the farmers market since the farm’s origin in 1998, back when the market was still in the parking lot of the University Heights Center.

Before starting the farm, owner Eiko Vojkovich and her husband, George Vojkovich, worked in the seafood industry. They shifted to farming to have a better opportunity to raise their then 3-year-old daughter, Nicole Vojkovich.

Nicole Vojkovich, now 28, has been going to the market since she was in preschool.

“A lot of our customers will be like, ‘I remember when you were, like, three and coming to the market with your parents,’ and now, my baby’s right there,” Nicole Vojkovich, motioning to her son sleeping under a blanket at the back of Skagit River Ranch’s booth, said.

“The third generation, right there,” Eiko Vojkovich said.

Skagit River Ranch is an organic, grass-fed farm in Skagit Valley selling beef, pork, chicken, eggs, and turkey. Eiko Vojkovich highlighted their bacon, which she described as having a “cult following.”

During her college years at UW, Nicole Vojkovich often cooked small chickens from Skagit River Ranch in a crockpot.

“I [also] did our hams and I cut them up for fried rice, because they are already cooked,” Nicole Vojkovich said.

Skagit River Ranch takes a biodynamic approach and utilizes its location in the Skagit River floodplain to ensure the maintenance of nutrient-rich soil from natural minerals. Additionally, the humane treatment of animals, sustainable farming, and chemical-free, organic practices are the three principles that guide Skagit River Ranch’s work.

Eiko Vojkovich views supporting and nurturing their land along the Skagit River as crucial to not only the foundation of Skagit River Ranch, but also as a universal guiding principle.

“You can’t take, take, take from the land and expect it to pass on to the next generation — my daughter, her kids, whatever,” Eiko Vojkovich said. “We want to make sure the lands are better when I leave than before it started.”

However, not everyone shared Skagit River Ranch’s sustainable and socially conscious vision of farming. As the only organic farm in their neighborhood at the time, Vojkovich’s farm faced quite a bit of ridicule and controversy from neighboring farms.

“Our type of business, grass-fed farming, was very, very rare,” Eiko Vojkovich said. “In fact, they really made fun of us. But we persevered, because that’s what we wanted to do.”

Eiko Vojkovich and her daughter expressed a deep passion for grass-fed farming and its environmental benefits. Grasslands are a carbon sink, and according to The New York Times, grasslands could potentially store up to 30% of carbon stored in soil. Grass-fed farming has the potential to play a vital role in addressing the issue of greenhouse gas emissions.

Thanks to their strong commitment to organic, grass-fed farming and the support from the farmers market community, Skagit River Ranch has become a pillar of the University District Farmers Market.

Alessandra Hisako Gordon, the owner of Ayako & Family, expressed a deep appreciation for the work and mentorship of Skagit River Ranch.

“Skagit River Ranch is like a family to me,” Gordon said. “I think just having these figures to both look up to as mentors, because a lot of them are actually our elders, and, so, we can look up to them, and share stories.”

Over the last 30 years, the farmers market community has fostered a strong system of support and mutual aid. At one point, 600 chickens were stolen from Skagit River Ranch, resulting in a loss of over $35,000. Eiko Vojkovich thought they would never be able to recover from the loss of not only the chickens, but the six months of labor as well as the cost of chicken feed and supplies.

That’s when a customer started a GoFundMe to help the family recoup some of their losses.

“I have never forgotten that,” Eiko Vojkovich said. “I’m very grateful.”

In an ever-changing world fraught with a climate crisis, the aftermath of an ongoing pandemic, and the rising voices of a new generation, farmers markets remain a constant comfort and space for upholding environmental justice, food justice, and holding space for community.

“From generation to generation, [there are] changes, but I think Skagit River Ranch will be here,” Eiko Vojkovich said.

The University District Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between 50th Street and 52nd Street on the Ave.

